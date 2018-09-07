LAKE STATION — Police said Friday they are continuing to investigate a Gary's woman's death this week in the lake at Three Rivers County Park.
Shanice Black, 27, was pulled from the lake after emergency responders were dispatched about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday to the park at 2800 Colorado Street for a possible drowning victim.
A man told police Black jumped off a pier into the lake and never resurfaced.
An autopsy Thursday found no visible signs of injury, Capt. Brian Williams said. Police were awaiting toxicology results.
"At this time, I have no evidence to suggest foul play," he said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Williams at 219-850-1353 or bwilliams@lakestation-in.gov.
Police said a miscommunication during 911 calls regarding Black's location was not believed to be the Lake County 911 center's fault.
The witness initially told dispatchers he was at Grand Boulevard Lake, but he actually was at the lake at Three Rivers County Park, police said.
A dive team and the Indiana Department of Natural Resources Conservation Police also responded to the scene.