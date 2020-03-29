Lake Station pursues economic growth

LAKE STATION — The new leadership in Lake Station is ready to move the city in a positive direction.
Mayor Bill Carroll, who took office in January, is among those who believes there are brighter days ahead for Lake Station.
There are many long-term goals for the municipality, and attracting economic development and redevelopment projects to Lake Station is one of Carroll’s priorities.
City Councilman Dewey Lemley believes enhancing Lake Station’s infrastructure will help in efforts to bring in new business.
Lake Station is working to complete about $2 million in road improvements this year. A state Community Crossings grant will help fund that work.
Lemley said the first priority for that funding will be enhancing the main thoroughfares, including Central Avenue.
The municipality then will begin resurfacing side streets.
Besides roadwork, Lake Station also intends to complete sanitary sewer and stormwater infrastructure enhancements, Lemley said.
“There’s a lot on the line” to be completed, he said.
Carroll said the city has created a tax increment financing district to capture funding to assist with economic development endeavors.
It will be about two years before the TIF begins generating funding. When it becomes available, it can support infrastructure improvements and other projects that can also assist in making the city more attractive for new commercial activity.
When it comes to the type of business Lake Station would like to see in the community, there is one that tops the list — a grocery store.
“That is everybody’s concern,” Lemley said.
Lemley said residents have to travel to other communities to do their shopping, making that type of business highly desired in Lake Station.
“The grocery store is critical,” Lemley said.
He said city officials are regularly reaching out to businesses in the attempts to bring them to Lake Station.
“It just might take a while,” Lemley said.
Lemley said Lake Station is in an ideal location because of its proximity to major highways, but there are some challenges in attracting economic development.
“It’s just so hard because of our space being so limited,” Lemley said.
He said it would help if there were more undeveloped properties in the city because some vacant parcels are too small for potential projects.
Although more commercial development is highly sought after in the municipality, officials said there are properties that would be suitable for light industrial facilities.
As officials look at future needs, the municipality appears to be in much better financial shape than it has been in recent years.
Much of that has to do with last year’s $20 million sale of the water system.
When the water utility sale occurred, a large portion of the proceeds was earmarked to pay off debt from the city's former water treatment plant. It was estimated Lake Station would have about $10 million remaining after repaying the debt.
Lake Station has established a Board of Finance, which will focus on setting policies to invest city funds. That panel is consists of council members.
Lemley said it will require approval of council members before water sale proceeds are used for projects or other purposes.
There is a long list of improvements that need to be done, but it doesn’t mean the city will complete them all at once and diminish that funding.
“We’re going to be very prudent with that money,” Lemley said.
Although major decisions regarding Lake Station’s future will be handled by elected officials, there are ways citizens can get involved to bring progress to the community.
The Friends in Gratitude Helping Together (FIGHT) organization and the Lake Station Lions Club are active civic groups that are helping in a variety of ways in the municipality.
Carroll believes the city can experience positive change by uniting, and he encourages residents to volunteer.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!