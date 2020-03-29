Lake Station pursues economic growth

Although more commercial development is highly sought after in the municipality, officials said there are properties that would be suitable for light industrial facilities.

As officials look at future needs, the municipality appears to be in much better financial shape than it has been in recent years.

Much of that has to do with last year’s $20 million sale of the water system.

When the water utility sale occurred, a large portion of the proceeds was earmarked to pay off debt from the city's former water treatment plant. It was estimated Lake Station would have about $10 million remaining after repaying the debt.

Lake Station has established a Board of Finance, which will focus on setting policies to invest city funds. That panel is consists of council members.

Lemley said it will require approval of council members before water sale proceeds are used for projects or other purposes.

There is a long list of improvements that need to be done, but it doesn’t mean the city will complete them all at once and diminish that funding.

“We’re going to be very prudent with that money,” Lemley said.