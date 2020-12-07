Lake Station schools, city partner in TIF

LAKE STATION — Lake Station Community Schools is seeking a portion of the municipality's tax increment financing district proceeds.

The city created a TIF district in 2019 to capture funding for economic development endeavors. The TIF hasn't yet generated money, but it's expected to start to do so in 2021.

TIF districts capture additional property tax money generated from commercial and industrial development within an economic development area, and state law permits school districts to petition for as much as 15 percent of TIF revenue.

It hasn't been determined how much funding the TIF will generate in 2021.

Eric Kurtz, chief financial officer for Lake Station Community Schools, estimated as much as $1 million could move from other taxing units to the TIF district.

Kurtz said a significant portion of that would've come to the schools, and establishing an agreement to share TIF funds would minimize the impact on the school district.

“We just want to continue to be a part of that process,” Kurtz said of developing the proposed agreement with the city's Redevelopment Commission.