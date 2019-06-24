LAKE STATION — Recent rain has delayed the opening of the city's new senior citizen center.
Officials initially hoped to unveil the facility last month.
Public Works Superintendent Adrian Vera said the 2,052-square-foot building has already been created, but Lake Station has been forced to hold off on installing the modular unit while work continues to prepare the site for the structure.
Vera said running utilities to the property at 29th Avenue near Benton Street and additional concrete work are among tasks that have been delayed because of weather.
“The seniors are excited,” Vera said, “Everybody's excited, actually.”
The previous senior facility was demolished to make way for the new building. The former structure had been neglected and sustained a variety of interior and exterior issues over the last several years.
As work continues on the new senior center, Lake Station is establishing a community garden adjacent to the site.
Vera said the community garden will include 15 planter boxes. “At least one or two” of them will be designated for the senior citizens. The remaining planters will be available to residents. Vera hopes some local businesses will be willing to adopt a couple of boxes.
Lake Station isn't only focused on the senior center area.
Vera said the Veterans Memorial Bridge has recently been stained to improve its appearance and protect the structure.
“It was painted before, but it didn't work out well,” Vera said.
He also hopes to add new signage at the bridge.
Vera said new mulch also has been spread at several parks facilities in the municipality.
“We're working hard to try to revamp our parks,” he said.