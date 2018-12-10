LAKE STATION — A new senior citizen center in Lake Station appears to be closer to fruition.
Mayor Christopher Anderson said a review of city finances has shown there is sufficient funding to support demolishing the existing center on 29th Avenue near Benton Street and constructing a new building on the property.
The new facility would have brick frontage and be about 2,400 square feet. Anderson said it would be slightly larger than the current center.
Anderson hopes construction of the building will attract more visitors to the center and increase programming there.
The review was prompted after bids for the project came in above cost estimates.
Anderson said municipal officials anticipated the price tag to be around $250,000, but bids submitted are more than $300,000.
The City Council would need to appropriate additional funding for the project, because the price is larger than expected, Anderson said.
He said he will have conversations with the council about the matter and seek the panel's approval.
Along with the possible council action, Lake Station's Board of Works will need to award a contract for the proposed work.
Anderson believes decisions from both panels could occur in coming meetings. If approvals are granted, a construction schedule would then be established.
The existing center has experienced a number of interior and exterior issues during recent years, and a solution has been sought to provide seniors with a suitable location to host activities.
“We need to make it happen,” Anderson said of the project.
The state of the current building has caused a drop in activity at the site. Programs once occurred daily, but now they happen just once or twice a week.