Lake Station to hire fourth full-time paramedic
Lake Station City Hall

Lake Station City Hall

 John J. Watkins, file, The Times

LAKE STATION — The Lake Station Fire Department is growing as the city looks to add another paramedic to the force.

Fire Chief Chuck Fazekas said the department will have four full-time paramedics on staff with the new hire. The City Council on Thursday amended Lake Station’s salary ordinance to add the position.

“It’s just moving forward,” Fazekas said of increasing personnel. “You want to provide the best service you can to the residents.”

The Fire Department has evolved in recent years. It had been operated solely with volunteers and private ambulance companies providing emergency medical service.

The city in 2019 reestablished its own ambulance service and hired part-time paramedics to run it.

Fazekas said there were scheduling problems with having part-time staff, and it was later decided to have full-time paramedics for the ambulance service.

In addition to the four medics, Fazekas is the full-time chief and there are nearly 30 volunteer firefighters, Fazekas said.

The city also could be adding several more volunteers who are currently attending firefighter training classes.

Even with the full-time staff and volunteers, there are occasions in which the department requests mutual aid from other communities to assist with calls.

Fazekas said he understands other communities are facing budgetary issues and other problems associated with COVID-19, and the goal is to be as self-sufficient as the department can be.

It can be difficult to attract volunteer firefighters and as calls for service increase, it’s possible the city could examine methods to hire some full-time firefighters to respond to fire calls, Fazekas said. The full-time staff would be assisted by volunteers after they arrive.

Fazekas said two of the city’s paramedics have firefighter certification and the other two are in the midst of obtaining that certification, which is helpful because they can assist at fire calls when they’re available.

