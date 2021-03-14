Lake Station to hire fourth full-time paramedic

LAKE STATION — The Lake Station Fire Department is growing as the city looks to add another paramedic to the force.

Fire Chief Chuck Fazekas said the department will have four full-time paramedics on staff with the new hire. The City Council on Thursday amended Lake Station’s salary ordinance to add the position.

“It’s just moving forward,” Fazekas said of increasing personnel. “You want to provide the best service you can to the residents.”

The Fire Department has evolved in recent years. It had been operated solely with volunteers and private ambulance companies providing emergency medical service.

The city in 2019 reestablished its own ambulance service and hired part-time paramedics to run it.

Fazekas said there were scheduling problems with having part-time staff, and it was later decided to have full-time paramedics for the ambulance service.

In addition to the four medics, Fazekas is the full-time chief and there are nearly 30 volunteer firefighters, Fazekas said.

The city also could be adding several more volunteers who are currently attending firefighter training classes.