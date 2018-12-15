LAKE STATION — The city is creating a guide with strategies for potential growth and enhancements in the community.
The establishment of a new comprehensive plan is necessary because the existing document is outdated, Mayor Christopher Anderson said.
The most recent version the city has on file with the Northwestern Indiana Regional Planning Commission was completed in the 1980s, Anderson said.
“It needs updating,” Anderson said, “It's been awhile.”
Anderson said MECA Engineering is handling the update.
A variety of topics will be reviewed in the plan, including active living, greenways, parks, recreation, future development and a thoroughfare plan.
City officials have met multiple times with MECA Engineering to discuss ideas for the plan. Community feedback has been gathered through public sessions and surveys.
A recent survey set out to obtain residents' opinions on the type of development they want in the city, aesthetics of existing businesses and the need for architectural and design standards for future development.
Anderson said no final decisions have been made regarding what will be included in the plan, but the creation of more trails to establish a more walkable city could be among the enhancements identified in the document.
He said the comprehensive plan also could provide suggestions to help attract economic development opportunities.
It isn't immediately certain when the comprehensive plan will be finished, but it will be presented publicly and reviewed by multiple Lake Station panels, including the Plan Commission and City Council, before it is adopted.