Animal rights organization People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, known as PETA, sent a letter Wednesday to Lake Station Mayor Bill Carroll and the Lake Station City Council in response to the death of eight K-9 dogs that overheated in a truck last Thursday, calling for the Lake Station police to recuse themselves from the investigation into the incident due to a purported conflict of interest between the Lake Station chief and the man who was driving the pups before the incident happened.

The letter alleges Lake Station police hindered staff from the Humane Society of Hobart from immediately tending to the nearly 20 dogs who were being transported from Chicago O'Hare International Airport to a facility in Michigan City when an air conditioning unit in the truck failed. Temperatures rose inside of the truck, causing the dogs to go into distress.

"We understand that under normal circumstances, the Humane Society of Hobart would have taken charge of the scene to ensure appropriate triage, emergency aid, and a professionally conducted criminal investigation," PETA wrote. "However, we were told that the Lake Station Police Department interfered with the Humane Society’s efforts, apparently because of an existing relationship between the owner of the dogs and Chief of Police James Richardson."

Police said the driver, who was stuck in traffic, was alerted to the situation when many of the dogs started barking. He exited the interstate and pulled into a Road Ranger gas station parking lot, where he discovered the dogs. Many of the dogs were transported to the Hobart Animal Clinic and Crossroads Animal Hospital in Joliet, Ill. to receive medical care.

According to a press release, a PETA representative who went to the Lake Station Police Department Wednesday was refused police records about the case by the order of Chief Richardson.

“Desperate dogs slowly baked inside a death trap box truck, and authorities were apparently more concerned about damaging a personal relationship than about getting them lifesaving care,” PETA Senior Vice President of Cruelty Investigations Daphna Nachminovitch said. “PETA is calling for the Lake Station police department to step aside and submit to an external investigation into this incident, which failed dogs who relied on them for help.”

The Hobart Humane Society released a statement Wednesday, echoing the sentiments made by PETA. They requested an independent investigation and ask that their contract with the city be re-evaluated "immediately." Executive Director Jennifer Webber said in the statement that the Humane Society has a meeting with the City to discuss the requests this week.

Lake Station fire and emergency medical services also responded to the scene. Numerous people stopped at the scene to try and help cool down the dogs.

Nicole Lubarski and her fiancé left their house around 8 p.m. for dinner when they saw the commotion in the Road Ranger parking lot. When they passed by the area again, slightly after 9:10 p.m., they could see several dogs inside the gas station's convenience store, so they stopped to check it out.

"I saw all the kennels lined up, and I knew it had to be something bad that happened to the dogs," Lubarski said.

She said people were tending to the dogs inside of the convenience store.

"If they were K-9 dogs for police units, you'd think they'd be handled with a little more care," Lubarski said.

Lake Station police did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday evening.

The Region was under a heat advisory last Thursday as temperatures moved into the early and mid-90s. The National Weather Service warned of heat exhaustion and illness due to high humidity.