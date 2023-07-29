LAKE STATION — A group of dogs suffered heat exhaustion during two-hour trip Thursday while in the back of a truck when the air conditioning unit stopped working, causing the death of a few of the pups, Lake Station police said Friday.

The dogs were being taken from Chicago O'Hare International Airport to a facility in Michigan City when the driver was delayed by heavy traffic. When the air conditioning failed, temperatures rose inside of the truck, causing the dogs to overheat.

The cargo area where the dogs were was separated from the driver, police said, and the driver was unaware the pups were having a medical emergency. He figured out that the dogs were extremely distressed when they started barking loudly.

The driver stopped the vehicle in the parking lot of a Road Ranger convenience store off of Ripley Street. The driver opened the cargo area and took the dogs out of their crates. Some of the dogs died from heat exhaustion, although it is unclear how many.

Lake Station police, fire and emergency medical services responded to the scene. Numerous people stopped at the scene to try and help cool down the dogs, including representatives from the Humane Society of Hobart.

Many of the dogs were transported to the Hobart Animal Clinic and Crossroads Animal Hospital in Joliet, Ill. to receive the medical care.

The Region was under a heat advisory Thursday as temperatures moved into the early and mid-90s. The National Weather Service warned of heat exhaustion and illness due to high humidity.

"The scene was chaotic and took an emotional toll on all that were involved in trying to save as many canines as possible," Lake Station police said in a Facebook post. "Any loss of life is tragic and thoughts and prayers are with all those that were affect by this “freak event”.

Police said they determined it was not an act of animal cruelty and will not release the name of the person who was driving the vehicle. However, many people took to the department's Facebook comments to express their frustration and anger with the situation, with some saying the situation could have been prevented.