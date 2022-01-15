Embattled township trustee sues Lake Station over July OWI arrest

LAKE STATION — Embattled Hobart Township Trustee Tom Silich says he is the victim of a political conspiracy to remove him from office.

Attorneys for Silich allege a political opponent manipulated the Lake Station police to arrest Silich last summer on suspicion of impaired driving.

Silich claims the plot centers around Fred Williams, a Lake Station city councilman who is running against Silich as a candidate for Hobart Township trustee in the May 3 Democratic primary.

Williams said Friday he didn’t have any hand in Silich’s arrest July 20, although he and other township employees have been concerned about Silich for some months.

Williams said he is opposing Silich’s reelection because he believes Silich has corrupted the office to serve Silich’s personal interests rather than the public interest of township residents.

Merrillville attorneys Roy Dominguez and Susan Severtson, who represent Silich, are listing more than a dozen city and Hobart township officials who Silich may sue for damages.

The allegations are contained in a four-page legal notice, which state law requires when anyone attempts to sue government officials.