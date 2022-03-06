 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Garage fire spreads to 2 houses, officials say

Hobart Fire Truck

Hobart Fire Department assisted Lake Station Fire Department. 

 Provided

LAKE STATION — Lake Station Fire Department responded to a fire at East Central Avenue on Sunday afternoon. 

Two houses and a garage were impacted. There were no injuries from either house. Lake Station received assistance from Hobart Fire Department and New Chicago Fire Department. Portage Fire Department was requested but was not dispatched. 

Lake Station Fire Department said it began as a garage fire, moved into the home and then impacted the house next door. Hobart Fire Department said they do not have any more information at this time. 

