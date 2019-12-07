LAKE STATION — Instead of dreams of dancing sugar plums, Haunted Hills Hospital is conjuring up nightmares before Christmas this season with a gang of ghastly characters and warped scenes.
A ghoulish Santa Claus bound in Christmas lights greets visitors entering the haunted asylum and an elf with a wide, sharp-toothed grin huddles in a corner.
Stefen Hutchins, Marketing Director for Haunted Hills, said the Lake Station haunted house attraction is taking Christmas in an entirely new direction this year as the group continues to expand on which holidays to fill with fear.
“When you look at horror movies, it’s not just about Halloween,” Hutchins said. “The movie ’Black Christmas’ is coming out, which shows horror can exist anytime. There’s no reason haunted houses can’t exist outside October and it’s getting bigger and bigger every year.”
Haunted Hills Hospital Haunted House is kicking off “Wreck the Halls” at 4700 Central Ave. in Lake Station tonight. Every scene in the 12,000-square-foot attraction has been transformed into a twisted holiday maze consisting of 50 rooms, each with their own theme, according to Justin Hill, Haunted Hills creative director.
“You’re going to feel like you’ve walked into some sort of distorted Christmas nightmare,” Hill said. “You’re going to see some of your favorite October characters from Haunted Hills with brand new Christmas characters exclusively created by our team of ‘frightineers.’”
Haunted Hills Hospital began as an October-only attraction but has since expanded to bring chills to Valentine’s Day, St. Patrick’s Day and Christmas, Hutchins said. The Yuletide haunt brings its main characters to life in a story where they are placed in a fight for supremacy during the dilapidated asylum’s Christmas party amid the 1940’s war era.
“They’re fighting to see who gets to be Santa,” Hutchins said.
Visitors will come face-to-face with a twisted version of St. Nick and his workshop elves, as well as the Krampus, a goat-like creature from ancient Germanic folklore. Hutchins said the Haunted Hills Hospital crew makes more than 75% of the props in the attraction.
“We are always building on this world and constantly making changes,” Hutchins said. “It’s always evolving.”
In 2019, Haunted Hills Hospital was named as a “Top 13 Haunted Attraction” for the third year in a row by hauntedhousechicago.com and the Lake station attraction made it in the “Top 31 Haunts in the Nation” by coasternation.com.
Though the scares have been carefully crafted by the crew, Hutchins conceded that he and others have been creeped out before by something else. When no one else is around, Hutchins said he has heard noises like something crashing to the ground but when he went to investigate, nothing was out of place in the empty building.
“This structure used to be a Boys and Girls Club and was also a grocery store at one point,” Hutchins said. “I’ve heard rumors that two people were found dead in the grocery store, hanging near the scale in the back of the store. I’ve never been able to verify but it’s still creepy. The scale is built into the structure, so it’s still here.”
Hutchins said a paranormal group has recently reached out to Haunted Hills Hospital to do an investigation into the potentially real haunting someday.
The attraction is open 7-10 p.m. tonight and Dec. 14, and general admission is $25 at the door and $20 if purchased online at hauntedhillshospital.com.