Lake Station closes City Hall, cancels public meetings due to COVID-19

LAKE STATION — The city of Lake Station is closing City Hall to the public until further notice and canceling all public meetings in response to the growing number of COVID-19 cases in the Region.

An executive order issued Monday by Mayor Bill Carroll, and affirmed in a resolution adopted by the common council, said the closings are essential to minimize the spread of the virus in Lake Station.

Many city employees will continue working in City Hall while the building is closed. There is no change to the trash pickup schedule, though sewer bills will not be subject to late payment penalties, according to the mayor's order.

"We have been a step ahead of other communities since the virus first took hold, and as it is once again rising in numbers, we need to keep that forward-thinking mindset," Carroll said.

COVID-19 executive order by Lake Station mayor

COVID-19 resolution of the Lake Station Common Council

