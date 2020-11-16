 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lake Station closes City Hall, cancels public meetings due to COVID-19
urgent

Lake Station closes City Hall, cancels public meetings due to COVID-19

{{featured_button_text}}
STOCK_Lake Station City Hall

Lake Station City Hall

 John J. Watkins, file, The Times

LAKE STATION — The city of Lake Station is closing City Hall to the public until further notice and canceling all public meetings in response to the growing number of COVID-19 cases in the Region.

An executive order issued Monday by Mayor Bill Carroll, and affirmed in a resolution adopted by the common council, said the closings are essential to minimize the spread of the virus in Lake Station.

Many city employees will continue working in City Hall while the building is closed. There is no change to the trash pickup schedule, though sewer bills will not be subject to late payment penalties, according to the mayor's order.

"We have been a step ahead of other communities since the virus first took hold, and as it is once again rising in numbers, we need to keep that forward-thinking mindset," Carroll said.

COVID-19 executive order by Lake Station mayor

Download PDF COVID-19 executive order by Lake Station mayor

COVID-19 resolution of the Lake Station Common Council

Download PDF COVID-19 resolution of the Lake Station Common Council

Photos: How Midwest schools are navigating COVID-19

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts