Lake Station Councilman Neil Anderson under pressure to resign

LAKE STATION — City Councilman Neil Anderson is fighting threats to remove him from public office.

Anderson, who has served on the council six years, said Thursday his political career has come under attack since May when he announced he will run for Lake Station mayor in 2023.

Lake Station’s city administration demanded this week that county election officials investigate whether Anderson has forfeited his council seat by moving out of the city’s 1st District, according to Michelle Fajman, county elections director.

Anderson said he also received a letter earlier this month from Lake County Democratic Chairman Jim Wieser asking Anderson to resign or be summarily replaced on the council.

“I’ve hired a lawyer and I intend to remain on the job,” Anderson said Thursday afternoon.

Fajman said Thursday it is up to Wieser, as party chairman, to decide what to do next.

Wieser said Thursday he has challenged Anderson to address rumors that he recently left his family’s home and no longer lives within the 1st District.

Anderson said Thursday he did move, for personal reason, but still lives within the 1st District at his parents' home.

Wieser said Thursday Anderson hasn’t responded to him over the controversy.

Wieser said he has a duty, under state law, to determine whether Anderson has vacated his city district and if so to name a replacement by Aug. 5.

Voters first elected Anderson, a brother of former Mayor Christopher Anderson, to a city council at-large seat in 2015.

He beat out more than a half dozen opponents in the spring Democratic primary and fall general election that year.

Voters re-elected him to the council in 2019 when he ran in the 1st District, a 90-block section of the city bound by Marquette Road on the north, Ripley Street on the west, 29th Avenue on the south and the Lake-Porter County line on the east.

He told The Times in 2019 he was a lifelong resident of the 1st District and excited to “represent the area where I was born and raised.”

Anderson said the controversy about his residency arose after he posted an announcement May 5 on his Facebook page that he would be running for mayor next year.

Anderson has been critical of Mayor Bill Carroll’s administration for using a contractor located outside the city to make improvement to its Riverview Park.

He stated in a recent Facebook post, “…when I’m the mayor of Lake Station we will have a 'Lake Station First' business plan. If we can use a business from LS, then we will.”

He also attacked the mayor while addressing a rumor earlier this summer that he had moved to City of Portage.

“Mayor Bill had an opportunity to save our Little League and he chose not to. So, since we have zero youth sports in this city and there has been no attempt to create anything, I had to sign my daughter up for Portage Junior Miss. When I signed my daughter up, there was multiple vacancies on the board. So my wife is now the Secretary, and I’m a rep for 10-13 year olds.… I still live in LS.”

City Councilman Rick Long, who represented the city’s 5th District and is the Democratic city chairman, said he believes Anderson moved out of the 1st District about a year ago and probably is living with other relatives in another district of the city.

“He doesn’t have his name on any city utility bill. He doesn’t come to all of our twice-a-month council meetings. He just wants to keep drawing a paycheck,” Long complained.

Long said he will be meeting with at least one potential replacement for the council seat early next week and will advise the county chairman what to do then.