LAKE STATION – For Rodolfo Tamez of Hammond, the reason for the motorcycle ride at the initial Hosier Vet Fest Saturday was simple.

“It’s about community and brotherhood, pride and craftsmanship,” he said. “We’re giving back to those who deserve it.”

A Marine who served 1985-88, including tours in Korea and Japan, Tamez joined other veterans at the motorcycle run through Lake Station, Hobart, and New Chicago.

The biking run at the two-day festival at Riverview Park was part of a weekend of food, fun, and vendors focusing on veterans and their needs. Tamez is a member of American Veterans Motorcycle Riders Association Chapter 1, which meets in Hammond.

Paula Reasoner, PX manager for AVMRA, explained that in addition to riding, the organization assists veterans and raises funds for them. That includes help for veterans suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder. The group also sponsors a free “thanks for giving” Thanksgiving Day meal for veterans.

AVMRA has also sent nine care packages to Kuwait and supports the veterans’ home in Gary.

Mike Clark of Hammond, vice commander for Chapter 1, tries to ride for veterans as often as he can. “The money goes to veterans,” the Marine Corps and Vietnam veteran said. “Some of these guys don’t have anything.”

Also represented at the fest was Honor Flight Chicago, which carries veterans from Chicago to Washington, D.C. for a tour of veterans’ memorials.

Len Sherwinski, Northwest Indiana coordinator for Honor Flight, explained that the Southwest Airlines 737s make 7-8 flights a year, taking 120 veterans per flight. Since 2008, he said, this program free to veterans has made 108 flights and carried 10,187 veterans.

Honor Flight currently focuses on World War II, Korea, and Vietnam veterans.

“The biggest thing,” Sherwinski said, “is we’re trying to take veterans to see monuments built in their honor.”

Based in Rosemont, Ill., Honor Flight offers a one-day trip, leaving in the morning and returning in the evening. Each flight and amenities can cost up to $180,000.

“This is open to all veterans,” Sherwinski explained. “We don’t get any government money. It’s all private donations that make this happen.”

Jim Richardson, commander of Lake Station American Legion Post 100, explained that his group also responds to veterans’ needs.

“Where do I begin?” Richardson said, citing issues with veterans unable to pay bills and those who need help with medical equipment, including wheelchairs. Post 100 also sponsors two veterans at the Indiana Veterans Home in Lafayette.

“They are not forgotten,” said Richardson, also the city’s police chief. “We’re there for anything they need.”

Bob Joseph of Hobart, an Army and Vietnam veteran, rode his motorcycle “to support our brothers.”

Lake Station Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9323 is working to build its membership so it can have a more potent voice for veterans in Washington.

“They don’t want to listen to us,” said Deon Miller, service officer with Post 9323.

Miller said the VFW is working to ensure that current military personnel are well-maintained, including their pay. “They have to be taken care of,” said Miller, who served with the Army in Vietnam during 1967-68.

Hoosier Vet Fest featured a special program for veterans Saturday afternoon, with Dennis Wimer, director of the Indiana Department of Veterans Affairs, as guest speaker.

Jeff Imhof, district service officer for IDVA, explained that veterans can receive their benefits through the local veteran services office, which in Lake County is located in the county government complex in Crown Point.

“We want to make certain veterans are well taken care of,” Imhof said.

Depending on the veteran’s situation and needs, IDVA can offer up to 100% in assistance, Imhof said.

Other IDVA benefits include homeowner property tax deduction; college tuition and fees exemption, now boosted to include private schools; reduced fees for hunting and fishing licenses; and delayed high school diploma for WWII, Korea, and Vietnam veterans.

Imhof in particular noted the Military Family Relief Fund. Supported in part by military license plates, MFRF is an emergency grant provided for veterans and dependent family members who are experiencing financial hardship.

Available to Hoosier veterans in wartime or peacetime who were honorably discharged, MFRF provides funding for housing, including rent or mortgage, utilities, food, current medical expenses, and transportation.

Also providing information at the fest were several local chapters of the Disabled American Veterans. Don Owen, a DAV volunteer, explained that chapters 17 from Hammond, 102 from Valparaiso, and 80 from Cedar Lake were attending Vet Fest.

In some cases Owen said, helping means seeing that veterans and dependents receive compensation for exposure to the defoliant Agent Orange. It also means providing Christmas presents for veterans and family members.

An Army veteran, Owen served 1994-2016, including three tours in Bosnia and Iraq. He was assigned to clearing land mines and improvised explosive devices.

“Three different chapters came together to help veterans get the help they need,” Owen said.

PHOTOS: Volunteers digging at the Collier Lodge Site