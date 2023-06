Lake Station crash Calvin Hudson, 51, of Lake Station, died of injuries related to a crash May 25 on Grand Boulevard in Lake Station.

CHICAGO — A 51-year-old man died Thursday from injuries he sustained in a crash last week in Lake Station, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner.

The death of Calvin Hudson, of Lake Station, was ruled an accident due to complications from the injuries he sustained in the crash May 25.

A Lake Station officer in his patrol car was following a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed south on Grand Boulevard and lost sight of the vehicle. The officer got out of his patrol car and checked the area when he was flagged down by a resident who said a vehicle had sailed over a railing along a bridge and was in flames, Lake Station police said. It is unclear how the vehicle went over the bridge.

Sgt. James Lamprecht and resident Kevin Gaskin noted a dark colored SUV with fire coming from the engine compartment. Lamprecht grabbed a fire extinguisher and the two meandered down a steep embankment to the vehicle. Hudson was slumped over the wheel, Lake Station police said. They removed Hudson from the vehicle and brought him to street level where medics arrived and began treatment. He was flown to a Chicago area hospital. Lamprecht injured his knee during the incident.

Police touted the efforts of Lamprecht and Gaskin who mobilized quickly to help Hudson.

The crash is under investigation.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail Aaron Doeing Jr. Adam Hollingsworth Anastasia Clark Anthony Peters Cameron Mills Candice Makiling Candice Shaw Charles Ward Colton Wilkey Damien Kent Daniel Gianoli Daniel Velasquez David McGuire Jr. Dessiree Reese Devante Ricks Devion Perry Devonte House Dimitri Person Eddie Turnage Edgar Hernandez Rodriguez Emmanuel Rivera Eric Rangel Jr. Fernando Mancillas Munoz Freddie Forsythe Glen Johnson II Henry Jones Jr. Jaime Najera James Webb Jelani Pruitt Jennifer Mischka Jermaine Wade Sr. Jerome Cannon Jesus Barajas Joshua Chism Kenneth Jones Kirk Wright Kurt McCammon Jr. Kymari Cheeks Lisette Corral Louie Campbell Michael Hill Michael-Anthony Kruse Milan Tanasijevich Monique Bradford Montel Smith Muhammad Najeeullah Nadarangua Jackson-Carson Naja Wilder Novae Gatewood Paris Finney Quintin Transou Jr. Raymond Colburn Rene Rodriguez Robert Jones Robert Kirk Robert Ramos Ronald Myers Semaj Reynolds Theron Harris Jr. Travis Walker Trina Weaver Victor Sanchez Vincent Michalik