LAKE STATION — The Lake Station Police Department has removed its public page from Facebook in the wake of pressure from the public and nonprofit organization People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals for an independent investigation into the deaths of eight K-9s on July 27.

Police Chief James Richardson said they the page was removed because the department was getting death threats.

“The decision was made to suspend the page at this time for the safety of our police officers,” Richardson said in a text message Friday.

The page disappeared Wednesday night after PETA held a rally outside Lake Station City Hall.

Supporters waved signs reading, “Police Denied Dying Dogs Emergency Care” and “Independent Investigation Now” after police refused to let the Humane Society of Hobart take custody of the dogs, who were trapped in the back of a box truck after an air conditioning unit stopped working on a trip from Chicago to Michigan. Many of the dogs suffered from heat exhaustion.

“The Lake Station PD is placing itself above the law, and instead of facing its critics and taking responsibility for its role in these dogs’ suffering, it decided to get out of Dodge,” PETA Senior Vice President of Cruelty Investigations Daphna Nachminovitch said. “The department can try to hide from the public, but PETA won’t stop the pressure until it agrees to an independent investigation and guilty parties and conspirators are charged with a crime.”

PETA has been pressuring the department since early August when they sent a letter to the city attorney and mayor requesting an independent investigation because of a purported existing relationship between the owner of the dogs and Richardson.

Lake Station Mayor Bill Carroll issued a statement following the rally and expressed his sadness over the situation, but urged the community to acknowledge what he alleged was an accident. Police Chief James Richardson has not replied to multiple requests for comment.

Carroll said the investigation is “no longer in our hands” and all documents related to the investigation are with the Lake County prosecutor’s office. The prosecutor’s office did not respond to a request for information on the case.

