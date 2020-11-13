Man leads chase after recklessly driving near construction zone, police say

GARY — A Chicago man was arrested after driving recklessly near a construction zone Tuesday night, police said.

Indiana State Police troopers investigated reports of a reckless driver on Interstate 80 in Gary, said Indiana State Police Cpl. Eric Rot.

While troopers were in the westbound lanes of I-80/94 conducting Project Push, in which they were doing a rolling roadblock for a construction project, they were alerted to the reckless driver.

Callers told police the driver was driving on the shoulder to pass traffic and was quickly approaching construction workers.

As troopers tried to pull the vehicle over, it continued traveling on the shoulder, police said. Police then deployed a tire deflation device, which caused the vehicle to come to a stop on the exit ramp to Grant Street.