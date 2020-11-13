 Skip to main content
Man leads chase after recklessly driving near construction zone, police say
Man leads chase after recklessly driving near construction zone, police say

GARY — A Chicago man was arrested after driving recklessly near a construction zone Tuesday night, police said.

Indiana State Police troopers investigated reports of a reckless driver on Interstate 80 in Gary, said Indiana State Police Cpl. Eric Rot.

While troopers were in the westbound lanes of I-80/94 conducting Project Push, in which they were doing a rolling roadblock for a construction project, they were alerted to the reckless driver.

Callers told police the driver was driving on the shoulder to pass traffic and was quickly approaching construction workers.

As troopers tried to pull the vehicle over, it continued traveling on the shoulder, police said. Police then deployed a tire deflation device, which caused the vehicle to come to a stop on the exit ramp to Grant Street.

The driver, 34-year-old Ricardo Rivera-Yagnich, of Chicago, was taken to be medically cleared before being booked into police custody, Rot said. Rivera-Yagnich faces a felony charge of resisting arrest and his vehicle, a 2014 Subaru, was towed.

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

