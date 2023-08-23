LAKE STATION — As they were scorched underneath the August heat, their calls for justice rumbled through the air.

"There will never be an excuse," a speaker yelled through a megaphone, as the group responded with rallying cries: "for animal abuse."

A group of approximately 20 people gathered outside of Lake Station City Hall Wednesday afternoon on behalf of People for Ethical Treatment of Animals to call for an independent investigation into the deaths of at least eight German Shepard dogs last month due to heat exhaustion. While on a two-hour trip from Chicago O'Hare International Airport to Michigan, the animals overheated in the back of a box truck when the truck's air conditioning unit stopped working.

The protestors stood in 95 degree heat with a heat index well over 100 degrees, which PETA Senior Campaigner Amanda Brody said mimicked the conditions the dogs were in when they were overheating in the back of the truck.

PETA rally Protestors came from Chicago and the greater Northwest Indiana area to protest Lake Station police's response to a group of dogs who suffered …

"These dogs were essentially baked to death in the back of the box truck," Brody said. "The city's local humane society responded immediately, and police denied them from helping."

PETA alleges Lake Station police hindered staff from the Humane Society of Hobart from immediately tending to the nearly 20 dogs in the truck and allowed the man who was transporting the animals to leave the scene with some of the remaining dogs. Lake Station Police Chief James Richardson and the man who was transporting the animals allegedly have an existing relationship, which PETA said indicates a conflict of interest. They have requested the Indiana State Police step in to investigate the potential conflict of interest and hold the man accountable for purported animal abuse.

"The box truck that these dogs were in was not the proper vehicle to transfer these dogs," Brody said. "They were left in crates where they didn't have any water. Some dogs were convulsing, suffering from diarrhea, vomiting. One dog was so desperate to escape he shredded everything in his crate."

Richardson has not responded to requests for comment on the incident. Humane Society of Hobart's Executive Director Jennifer Webber did not respond to a request for comment Wednesday. PETA has contacted Lake Station police and city administration but have not received a response, Brody said.

Citizens came from the greater Northwest Indiana and Chicago areas to protest the treatment of the animals. Peg Cushman, of Chesterton, said she was in disbelief that the person transporting the animals and police would refuse to let the humane society help the dogs.

PETA rally Protestors stood outside for approximately an hour Wednesday afternoon, demanding Lake Station police recuse themselves from an investigation …

"You have to be knowledgeable to be incompetent," Peg Cushman said. "But you just have to have a heart to be compassionate. And police absolutely did not do anything to be compassionate toward these dogs."

The dogs were heading to the facility in Michigan to be trained as K-9 officers. Police said the driver, who was stuck in traffic, was alerted to the situation when many of the dogs started barking. He exited the interstate and pulled into a Road Ranger gas station parking lot, where he discovered the dogs, some already dead. Many of the dogs were transported to the Hobart Animal Clinic and Crossroads Animal Hospital in Joliet, Ill. to receive medical care. In an initial Facebook post, Lake Station police said they determined it was not an act of animal cruelty. The post has since been removed.

Lake Station Mayor Bill Carroll said information related to the investigation had been passed on to the Lake County Prosecutor's Office and it was "no longer in our hands."

"What has happened is a travesty and that is why it was handled as delicately and quietly as it was," Carroll said in a statement issued shortly after the protest. "We took the time necessary to make sure that the statements from our police department were thorough and correct and as soon as we were given the green light we gave all information to Lake County in the hopes that their investigation would satisfy the public."

Carroll said when the city was asked for an outside investigation, they "complied as quickly and efficiently as possible." However, Carroll did not name the other agency that might have investigated the incident. The Lake County sheriff's department denied involvement.

GALLERY: The Times Photos of the Week