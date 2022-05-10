River Forest junior state's Youth of the Year

Jamie Cruz demonstrates virtual reality materials used in the media center at the Boys & Girls Club of Lake Station. Cruz, 17, a junior at River Forest High School, recently won the Indiana Youth of the Year award.
Steve Euvino, The Times
Jamie Cruz, 17, a student at River Forest High School and a member of the Lake Station Boys & Girls Club, has won the Indiana Youth of the Year award.
HOBART — When Jamie Cruz was in kindergarten she longed to join her friend at the Boys & Girls Club of Lake Station. When she turned 6, she got her wish. Now her efforts to help other young people are paying dividends for the teenager.
Cruz, 17, was recently named Indiana’s Youth of the Year, competing downstate against young people from around the state.
“Winning state and having started with the club when I was so young, I feel like I’ve come full circle,” Cruz said. “Winning state was really cool, really fun.”
After winning the local competition among clubs from Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana in March, Cruz proceeded to the state competition April 14 and 15 in Fishers.
Competing against 13 young people from Hoosier clubs, Cruz was among five semifinalists, then making the final two before being named state champion.
While at state, Cruz competed in top golf, hitting golf balls from a rooftop. Contestants also worked on service projects for homeless veterans, bagging pet foods and making pet toys.
Among those at state were Boys & Girls Clubs President and CEO Ryan Smiley and Lake Station club director Shaunté Harton. Smiley cited Cruz’s dedication as a role model to younger club members, serving on Junior Staff and creating the Code Blue Dance Team for girls at the Lake Station Club.
A natural leader
“Jamie’s positive attitude and ability to lead others is admirable,” Smiley said. “She really does embody the characteristics we hope to inspire in our youth.”
The daughter of Angelic and James Cruz, of Gary, Cruz lists her interests as piano, dance, singing, track and journalism. As a member of the River Forest Auxiliary, she now shares her love of dance with girls at the Lake Station club.
Working three days a week with the Code Blue Dance Team, Cruz said, “I’m not looking for perfection, mostly fun. Performing is a good way for these girls to get out of their shells. This is especially what they need now, coming out of the pandemic.”
Cruz added that coaching the girls has been rewarding. “I’m getting more out of this,” she said. “I get to coach, which a lot of people age can’t do.”
“I’ve always liked performing,” Cruz said. “It brought me out of my shell. By eighth grade, I knew I could sing, so when I entered my freshman year, I joined the dance team. Dancing gives me a lot of joy.”
As a member of the club’s Junior Staff, Cruz works with youngsters in the facility’s learning center, helping them with their studies.
Cruz thought she’d cry if she won the state title. Instead, she recalled, “I walked up there to get my award and, thought, ‘Oh my gosh. I won.’”
Winning streak for Region clubs
Cruz is Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana’s fourth straight Youth of the Year winner. She follows Gary’s Marcus Steele Jr., Merrillville’s Azariah Avery and Portage’s Sanja Kirova.
For winning state, Cruz receives a $2,500 scholarship from Boys & Girls Clubs of America, in addition to the $5,000 scholarship for being named Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana’s Youth of the Year.
Cruz thanked her parents for always supporting whatever she wanted to do.
“I really lucked out with parents,” she said. “They never pushed me to do anything I didn’t want to do. The goals I set are my own. My parents let me be my own person.”
Cruz is the second in her family expected to graduate high school. Her older sister Sidney graduated and attended trade school. When she graduates, Cruz wants to study psychology or English in college and then attend law school.
Harton has no doubts about Cruz’s future.
“For her age, she’s very innovative and, after high school, she’ll be able to do great things, maybe run for mayor or governor. She has that kind of mindset,” the club director said. “For her age, she’s very strong-minded. A lot of high schoolers I meet do not think as she does.”
1 of 22
Luncheon introduces youth, adults to etiquette
Ysabella Chico, 4, of Hebron, eyes her plate of food at the Northwest Indiana Youth Etiquette Luncheon on Saturday at the Jean Shepherd Community Center in Hammond.
Ex-NFL player: Region needs to develop its young talent
Rosie Lopez-Malagon, left, executive director of dual-credit programs at Ivy Tech Community College Lake County, assists Regan Bandy, 15, a sophomore at West Side Leadership Academy in Gary, at the NextGen Expo.
Munster’s Will Moell pitches in relief in the fourth inning against Highland wearing a jersey honoring coach Bob Shinkan and his 688 career wins at Munster on Monday. The longtime Munster coach died after battle with breast cancer in February.
TradeWinds consumers, from left, Janice Flemon, Lori Land and Sabrina Scheeringa perform on stage at the Treasure of TradeWinds Gala. The agency serving special needs people provided its own choir for evening entertainment.
Check out the Times' picks for the best images from the past week.
1 of 22
Luncheon introduces youth, adults to etiquette
Ysabella Chico, 4, of Hebron, eyes her plate of food at the Northwest Indiana Youth Etiquette Luncheon on Saturday at the Jean Shepherd Community Center in Hammond.
Steve Euvino
Luncheon introduces youth, adults to etiquette
Alawna DeBold, 8, of Hebron, uses a knife and fork on a sample three-course meal at the Northwest Indiana Youth Etiquette Luncheon on Saturday at the Jean Shepherd Community Center in Hammond.
Steve Euvino
Colleen and Brian Hunsley's adopted kids
Cole Hunsley, 17, talks about his family as his mother, Colleen Hunsley, looks on.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Colleen and Brian Hunsley's adopted kids
Cole Hunsley, 17, looks on as his brother Chase, 19, gives his mother Colleen a hug.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Peace and Prayer Walk through MLK park
Pastor Herman A. Polk says a prayer at the conclusion of the Peace and Prayer service at Martin Luther King Jr. Park in Hammond.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Peace and Prayer Walk through MLK park
School City of Hammond School Board Trustee Carlotta Blake-King offers a prayer at the Peace and Prayer Walk at Martin Luther King Jr. Park in Hammond.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Peace and Prayer Walk through MLK park
LaTasha Maclin sings a pair of songs at the Peace and Prayer Walk at Martin Luther King Jr. Park in Hammond.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Peace and Prayer Walk through MLK park
Participants take a walk around Martin Luther King Jr. Park at the first Peace and Prayer Walk in Hammond.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Ex-NFL player: Region needs to develop its young talent
Rosie Lopez-Malagon, left, executive director of dual-credit programs at Ivy Tech Community College Lake County, assists Regan Bandy, 15, a sophomore at West Side Leadership Academy in Gary, at the NextGen Expo.
Steve Euvino
Ex-NFL player: Region needs to develop its young talent
Emil Ekiyor, founder and CEO of Indianapolis-based InnoPower and a former pro football player, addresses the NextGen Expo on Wednesday at Avalon Manor in Hobart.
Steve Euvino
Jennifer-Ruth Green running for the US House District 1 seat
Jennifer-Ruth Green, left, is congratulated by Lake County Republican Party Vice Chairman Rachelle Baker.
John J. Watkins The Times
Jennifer-Ruth Green running for the US House District 1 seat
Jennifer-Ruth Green, left, is congratulated by Lake County Republican Party Vice Chairman Rachelle Baker on Tuesday night.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Incumbent Sheriff Oscar Martinez is seeking reelection
Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez gets a congratulatory kiss from his wife, Melissa, during a celebration Tuesday night at Halls of St. George in Schererville.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Incumbent Sheriff Oscar Martinez is seeking reelection
Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr., right, takes a selfie with Arnold and Rosa Guerrero, of Highland, on Tuesday night.
John J. Watkins, The Times
050422-nws-eldems_1
Lake County Circuit Court Judge Marissa McDermott gives a thumbs up as her husband Hammond Mayor Tom McDermott introduces her to supporters on Tuesday at Byway Brewing Co. in Hammond.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
050422-nws-eldems_2
Lake County Circuit Court Judge Marissa McDermott is congratulated by a supporter after her victory on Tuesday at Byway Brewing Co. in Hammond.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
Griffin wins Democratic nomination for Indiana Senate District 1
Indiana State Senator Michael Griffin, D-Highland, arrives at Andorra Banquets in Schererville on Tuesday evening.
Joe Ruffalo, The Times
050322-spt-bbh-mun_19
Munster’s Will Moell pitches in relief in the fourth inning against Highland wearing a jersey honoring coach Bob Shinkan and his 688 career wins at Munster on Monday. The longtime Munster coach died after battle with breast cancer in February.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
050322-spt-bbh-mun_14
Munster’s Tyler Blair (18) takes the toss for an out from Brady Ginaven (4) in the second inning at Munster on Monday.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
050322-spt-bbh-mun_18
Highland players wear hats embroidered with “Shink 25” honoring Munster coach Bob Shinkan who died in February.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
TradeWinds annual gala returns in style
TradeWinds consumer Corey Crenshaw performs on stage at the Treasure of TradeWinds Gala.
Steve Euvino, The Times
TradeWinds annual gala returns in style
TradeWinds consumers, from left, Janice Flemon, Lori Land and Sabrina Scheeringa perform on stage at the Treasure of TradeWinds Gala. The agency serving special needs people provided its own choir for evening entertainment.
Jamie Cruz demonstrates virtual reality materials used in the media center at the Boys & Girls Club of Lake Station. Cruz, 17, a junior at River Forest High School, recently won the Indiana Youth of the Year award.