River Forest junior state's Youth of the Year

HOBART — When Jamie Cruz was in kindergarten she longed to join her friend at the Boys & Girls Club of Lake Station. When she turned 6, she got her wish. Now her efforts to help other young people are paying dividends for the teenager.

Cruz, 17, was recently named Indiana’s Youth of the Year, competing downstate against young people from around the state.

“Winning state and having started with the club when I was so young, I feel like I’ve come full circle,” Cruz said. “Winning state was really cool, really fun.”

After winning the local competition among clubs from Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana in March, Cruz proceeded to the state competition April 14 and 15 in Fishers.

Competing against 13 young people from Hoosier clubs, Cruz was among five semifinalists, then making the final two before being named state champion.

While at state, Cruz competed in top golf, hitting golf balls from a rooftop. Contestants also worked on service projects for homeless veterans, bagging pet foods and making pet toys.

Among those at state were Boys & Girls Clubs President and CEO Ryan Smiley and Lake Station club director Shaunté Harton. Smiley cited Cruz’s dedication as a role model to younger club members, serving on Junior Staff and creating the Code Blue Dance Team for girls at the Lake Station Club.

A natural leader

“Jamie’s positive attitude and ability to lead others is admirable,” Smiley said. “She really does embody the characteristics we hope to inspire in our youth.”

The daughter of Angelic and James Cruz, of Gary, Cruz lists her interests as piano, dance, singing, track and journalism. As a member of the River Forest Auxiliary, she now shares her love of dance with girls at the Lake Station club.

Working three days a week with the Code Blue Dance Team, Cruz said, “I’m not looking for perfection, mostly fun. Performing is a good way for these girls to get out of their shells. This is especially what they need now, coming out of the pandemic.”

Cruz added that coaching the girls has been rewarding. “I’m getting more out of this,” she said. “I get to coach, which a lot of people age can’t do.”

“I’ve always liked performing,” Cruz said. “It brought me out of my shell. By eighth grade, I knew I could sing, so when I entered my freshman year, I joined the dance team. Dancing gives me a lot of joy.”

As a member of the club’s Junior Staff, Cruz works with youngsters in the facility’s learning center, helping them with their studies.

Cruz thought she’d cry if she won the state title. Instead, she recalled, “I walked up there to get my award and, thought, ‘Oh my gosh. I won.’”

Winning streak for Region clubs

Cruz is Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana’s fourth straight Youth of the Year winner. She follows Gary’s Marcus Steele Jr., Merrillville’s Azariah Avery and Portage’s Sanja Kirova.

For winning state, Cruz receives a $2,500 scholarship from Boys & Girls Clubs of America, in addition to the $5,000 scholarship for being named Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana’s Youth of the Year.

Cruz thanked her parents for always supporting whatever she wanted to do.

“I really lucked out with parents,” she said. “They never pushed me to do anything I didn’t want to do. The goals I set are my own. My parents let me be my own person.”

Cruz is the second in her family expected to graduate high school. Her older sister Sidney graduated and attended trade school. When she graduates, Cruz wants to study psychology or English in college and then attend law school.

Harton has no doubts about Cruz’s future.

“For her age, she’s very innovative and, after high school, she’ll be able to do great things, maybe run for mayor or governor. She has that kind of mindset,” the club director said. “For her age, she’s very strong-minded. A lot of high schoolers I meet do not think as she does.”

