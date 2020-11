Semi carrying 25,000 pounds of corn overturns on I-80/94

LAKE STATION — All lanes have been shut down after a semitrailer carrying 25,000 pounds of corn rolled over on Interstate 80/94.

Police were called around 3 p.m. to the single-vehicle crash at westbound entrance to the Indiana Toll Rod near the Ripley Street exit in Lake Station, said Indiana State Police Cpl. Eric Rot.

The semi had rolled over onto its side, blocking all westbound lanes. As of this time, all westbound lanes are closed but traffic is moving slowly along the shoulder of the interstate.

At this time, Rot said it was unknown if there was loss of cargo, as it is troopers' hopes the corn has not spilled onto the road.

As of 3:30 p.m., the area was congested with traffic and drivers were advised to avoid the area or expect delays.

