Shooting at Region bar sends customers running for cover; one injured, police say

LAKE STATION — Customers ran for cover when someone open fired in a Lake Station bar, seriously injuring one man, police reported.
Police were called at 1:44 a.m. Saturday to Ruthie's Central Lounge at 3425 Central Ave., said Lake Station Capt. Dave Johnson.
A confrontation that was sparked between two groups at the bar became increasingly heated. At one point, a gun was drawn and multiple shots were fired by one of the group members, Johnson said.
Bar patrons scattered as the shots rang out and a 31-year-old man returned fire on the group who started shooting. The man was then shot and fled the scene, however he was stopped by officers on his way to a hospital.
He was treated at a local hospital but was later transferred to a trauma hospital outside of the area, where his condition remains unknown. Police said at this time no suspects are in custody and the investigation continues.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Lake Station Detective Steve Peek at 219-850-1346 or speek@lakestation-in.gov.
