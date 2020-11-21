Shooting at Region bar sends customers running for cover; one injured, police say

LAKE STATION — Customers ran for cover when someone open fired in a Lake Station bar, seriously injuring one man, police reported.

Police were called at 1:44 a.m. Saturday to Ruthie's Central Lounge at 3425 Central Ave., said Lake Station Capt. Dave Johnson.

A confrontation that was sparked between two groups at the bar became increasingly heated. At one point, a gun was drawn and multiple shots were fired by one of the group members, Johnson said.

Bar patrons scattered as the shots rang out and a 31-year-old man returned fire on the group who started shooting. The man was then shot and fled the scene, however he was stopped by officers on his way to a hospital.

He was treated at a local hospital but was later transferred to a trauma hospital outside of the area, where his condition remains unknown. Police said at this time no suspects are in custody and the investigation continues.