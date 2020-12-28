Stormwater fees increasing in Lake Station

LAKE STATION — Stormwater management fees are set to double in 2021 to help fund projects to address flooding issues that have affected Lake Station for years.

The new annual rates, which were recently approved by the City Council, will charge $200 for residential properties, $400 for nonresidential land and $100 for undeveloped parcels. The stormwater fees are collected on property tax bills.

Councilman Rick Long said there are many stormwater issues that need to be rectified in Lake Station. That includes several “bottlenecks” in the storm system that for years have been causing flooding on many roads after heavy rain events. He said flooding sometimes takes days to completely recede.

Long said he understands “it’s tough right now” because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the fee increase is necessary to address flooding issues and maintain the stormwater system.

“No one likes to raise fees,” Long said.

He said the stormwater charges also will help to generate funding the city can use to match grants for enhancements to the stormwater system.