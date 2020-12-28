 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Stormwater fees increasing in Lake Station
urgent

Stormwater fees increasing in Lake Station

{{featured_button_text}}
STOCK_Lake Station City Hall

Lake Station City Hall

 John J. Watkins, file, The Times

LAKE STATION — Stormwater management fees are set to double in 2021 to help fund projects to address flooding issues that have affected Lake Station for years.

The new annual rates, which were recently approved by the City Council, will charge $200 for residential properties, $400 for nonresidential land and $100 for undeveloped parcels. The stormwater fees are collected on property tax bills.

Councilman Rick Long said there are many stormwater issues that need to be rectified in Lake Station. That includes several “bottlenecks” in the storm system that for years have been causing flooding on many roads after heavy rain events. He said flooding sometimes takes days to completely recede.

Long said he understands “it’s tough right now” because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the fee increase is necessary to address flooding issues and maintain the stormwater system.

“No one likes to raise fees,” Long said.

He said the stormwater charges also will help to generate funding the city can use to match grants for enhancements to the stormwater system.

Councilman Dewey Lemley said he is concerned about the financial effects the new charges can have on some, especially those on fixed incomes. But he understands there are flooding issues that must be rectified.

“We need some major work done,” Lemley said.

Long said increasing the stormwater fees wasn’t a quick decision, and the matter has been studied by city officials.

“We’ve been talking about it for several years,” Long said

He said Lake Station reviewed stormwater charges in other communities while analyzing the matter.

“We’ve been a little low,” Long said.

The current stormwater fee was established in 2012. Long said many communities have an annual increase built in their fee structures to keep up with rising costs, but Lake Station hasn’t done so.

“The fee hadn’t been touched,” he said.

Region restaurants that closed in 2020

2020 has been a hard year for restaurants in the Region with the coronavirus pandemic and the lockdowns and restrictions that followed. Here's a look at the restaurants, brewpubs and chain eateries Northwest Indiana lost in one of the toughest years in recent memory:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts