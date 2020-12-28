Stormwater fees increasing in Lake Station

LAKE STATION — Stormwater management fees are set to double in 2021 to help fund projects to address flooding issues that have affected Lake Station for years.
The new annual rates, which were recently approved by the City Council, will charge $200 for residential properties, $400 for nonresidential land and $100 for undeveloped parcels. The stormwater fees are collected on property tax bills.
Councilman Rick Long said there are many stormwater issues that need to be rectified in Lake Station. That includes several “bottlenecks” in the storm system that for years have been causing flooding on many roads after heavy rain events. He said flooding sometimes takes days to completely recede.
Long said he understands “it’s tough right now” because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the fee increase is necessary to address flooding issues and maintain the stormwater system.
“No one likes to raise fees,” Long said.
He said the stormwater charges also will help to generate funding the city can use to match grants for enhancements to the stormwater system.
Councilman Dewey Lemley said he is concerned about the financial effects the new charges can have on some, especially those on fixed incomes. But he understands there are flooding issues that must be rectified.
“We need some major work done,” Lemley said.
Long said increasing the stormwater fees wasn’t a quick decision, and the matter has been studied by city officials.
“We’ve been talking about it for several years,” Long said
He said Lake Station reviewed stormwater charges in other communities while analyzing the matter.
“We’ve been a little low,” Long said.
The current stormwater fee was established in 2012. Long said many communities have an annual increase built in their fee structures to keep up with rising costs, but Lake Station hasn’t done so.
“The fee hadn’t been touched,” he said.
Region restaurants that closed in 2020
2020 has been a hard year for restaurants in the Region with the coronavirus pandemic and the lockdowns and restrictions that followed. Here's a look at the restaurants, brewpubs and chain eateries Northwest Indiana lost in one of the toughest years in recent memory:
The reason why Bakers Square abruptly shuttered its restaurants in Lansing and Merrillville over the weekend has come to light.
3 Floyds told investors it is permanently closing its landmark brewpub in Munster, which has been a major draw to Northwest Indiana.
The owner of the Schererville and Merrillville Golden Corrals faces a murder charge in a cold case killing of a Missouri teen who was found in a drainage ditch with two gunshot wounds to the head.
There's no more going back for seconds or thirds at the Old Country Buffet in Highland.
Figure Eight Brewing, a staple of downtown Valparaiso for a decade, plans to close in two weeks.
The long-running Pepe's Mexican restaurant, part of a well-known Chicagoland chain, has served its last taco in South Haven.
Yats Creole and Cajun restaurant geaux out of business after after six years in Valparaiso.
The coronavirus pandemic has resulted in another permanent closure of a Region restaurant.
The authentic southern-style barbecue restaurant, one of the first to deliver food to local hospitals and first responders during the pandemic, is temporarily closing its locations in Dyer, Mokena, Milwaukee and Madison.
Four Winds Casino New Buffalo will replace The Hard Rock Cafe with Kankakee Grille, which will feature live music and modern comfort food.
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Aspen Cafe closes after 30 years in St. John, the Pancake Club closes in Schererville, Pita Stop coming to Dyer
Aspen Cafe closes after 30 years in St. John, the Pancake Club closes in Schererville, Pita Stop coming to Dyer
The Stacked Pickle restaurant chain that former Indianapolis Colts player Gary Brackett was trying to expand to Northwest Indiana and the south suburbs has fallen victim to the coronavirus pandemic.
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Q-BBQ closed, Chunky Tacos, Dunkin, Andrade Nails, NorthShore Health Centers, and Direct Mortgage Loans opening
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Q-BBQ closed, Chunky Tacos, Dunkin, Andrade Nails, NorthShore Health Centers, and Direct Mortgage Loans opening
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Smoothie King comes to Crown Point, Kowloon and Canton House close, Caribbean jerk restaurant coming, Burger King getting rebuilt
Smoothie King comes to Crown Point, Kowloon and Canton House close, Caribbean jerk restaurant coming, Burger King getting rebuilt
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Domino's coming to Hobart, American Sale closes after 50 years in Lansing, sushi place comes to Winfield, and Troost closes
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Domino's coming to Hobart, American Sale closes after 50 years in Lansing, sushi place comes to Winfield, and Troost closes
NWI Business Ins and Outs: IHOP and Smoothie King opening in Schererville, Gelsosomo's Pizzeria shutters in Highland, new dance studio opens in Merrillville
Pancakes are about to go global in Schererville.