Teen killed in Lake Station; Lake County Coroner declares incident a homicide

LAKE STATION — A 17-year-old was killed in Lake Station on Saturday, according to the Lake County Coroner's Office.

Demetrius Harbour, of Lake Station, was pronounced dead at St. Mary's Hospital in Hobart at 8:30 Saturday night.

According to the Lake County Coroner's Office, Harbour suffered a "penetrating wound." The incident occurred in the 2700 block of Gibson Street and has been declared a homicide by the Lake County Coroner.

On Sunday night, Lake Station Police Chief James Richardson said he could not provide any additional information as the investigation is ongoing.

Richardson said more information will be released Monday. Lake Station Police and first responders with the Lake Station Fire Department assisted at the scene.