Teen shot overnight, police say; information sought from public

HIGHLAND — A 17-year-old was shot and taken to a hospital early Saturday morning, police said.

The Lake Station teen was shot around 2 a.m. Saturday in the 3700 block of Wirth Road in Highland, Cmdr. John Banasiak said. When officers arrived, the teen was conscious but uncooperative.

Banasiak said it's believed the juvenile was involved in nefarious activity. The teen was taken to an area hospital for treatment, and their condition was unknown Saturday afternoon.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Police said the shooting was an isolated incident and it's believed the victim knew the suspects.

The Highland Police Department is asking nearby residents who have video cameras to check their systems for any information that can assist in the investigation.

Anybody with information is asked to call Highland detectives at 219-838-3184.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.