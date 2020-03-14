You are the owner of this article.
Teen shot overnight, police say; information sought from public
Teen shot overnight, police say; information sought from public

Lauren Cross

HIGHLAND — A 17-year-old was shot and taken to a hospital early Saturday morning, police said. 

The Lake Station teen was shot around 2 a.m. Saturday in the 3700 block of Wirth Road in Highland, Cmdr. John Banasiak said. When officers arrived, the teen was conscious but uncooperative. 

Banasiak said it's believed the juvenile was involved in nefarious activity. The teen was taken to an area hospital for treatment, and their condition was unknown Saturday afternoon. 

Police said the shooting was an isolated incident and it's believed the victim knew the suspects. 

The Highland Police Department is asking nearby residents who have video cameras to check their systems for any information that can assist in the investigation. 

Anybody with information is asked to call Highland detectives at 219-838-3184. 

