WATCH NOW: Hispanic tradition recalls Jesus' final moments

LAKE STATION — The Roman Army invaded a section of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church. Its mission Friday was to arrest and eventually execute a man who claimed to be a king, of sorts.
The spectacle was part of the Via Crucis (Way of the Cross) Good Friday observance at St. Francis Xavier. The Hispanic religious service is a re-enactment of the final hours in Jesus’ life as outlined in the Stations of the Cross.
Stations cover the condemnation of Jesus to his death on the cross and burial in the tomb.
“This is in memory of Jesus’ passion,” said Enriqueta Velasco, director of the annual production. “What Jesus did for us is something we should never forget.”
Christians believe Jesus died on the cross for everyone’s sins, then rose from the dead on Easter.
“The purpose of the Via Crucis,” Velasco said, “is that people open their hearts and remember that Jesus suffered to save us.”
The production included 50 parts, including Jewish and Roman officials.
Paloma Prieto, who played one of Herod’s wives, commented, “I feel I am traveling back in time to be part of a grand moment in religion and experiencing Jesus.”
Karla Trujillo, playing Pilate’s wife, added, “It’s nice bringing to the community an important part of our religion and it’s humbling for people to experience.”
A retired hairdresser, Velasco used her job skills on the long hair of Angel Pedroza as Jesus. Pedroza. Playing Jesus for the first time, Pedroza intentionally grew his hair long for two years in anticipation of the leading part.
“It’s very special for me to participate in this,” Pedroza said. ”I’ve always believed in God and it feels special.”
St. Francis Xavier’s Via Crucis tradition started in 2009 under former pastor the Rev. Eduardo Malagon, who suggested the parish youth group take on the Holy Week tradition. Today, adults also participate.
Good Friday at St. Francis Xavier also included the passion service and veneration of the crucifix. In his homily, the Rev. David W. Kime, current St. Francis Xavier pastor, noted, “Today we have the opportunity to consider the suffering of Our Lord for our salvation.”
Since, Kime continued, it is impossible to contemplate all of Jesus’ suffering, the pastor suggested the congregation consider one wound. Then, he said, multiply that wound by hundreds or thousands.
However, Kime counseled, don’t think of Jesus’ sufferings in terms of human sinfulness but rather focus on “the love of God for each of us.”
“We gather today,” Kime said, “to give thanks.”
Connor Khoury, playing one of the Roman centurions to whip and mock a tortured Jesus, observed, “On one hand, it’s very said when you think of all the suffering. It’s also interesting to be part of something that’s a big part of history.”
A first-time Via Crucis cast member and non-Hispanic, Khoury is studying at Harold Washington College in Chicago.
The Via Crucis moved outdoors along church grounds, with Jesus’ crucifixion near the parish cemetery.
The Stations of the Cross includes such episodes as Jesus being condemned to death, his falls along the journey to his death and the meeting with his mother.
Patricia Cervantes, who played Jesus’ mother Mary, noted, “I have no words to express it, but I will never experience what Mary experienced.”
The mother of four, Cervantes added, “My hope is will be a beautiful experience for my family and it will inspire people to come back to Jesus.”
COVID-19 prevented some churches from holding a Via Crucis, but Kime did not see the service as anything more special during these uncertain times.
“All times are ‘crazy times’ and we always seek the Lord,” the priest said, “and we will always need to be reminded that in the sufferings of this life, Jesus has promised us the victory.”