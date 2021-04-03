WATCH NOW: Hispanic tradition recalls Jesus' final moments

A retired hairdresser, Velasco used her job skills on the long hair of Angel Pedroza as Jesus. Pedroza. Playing Jesus for the first time, Pedroza intentionally grew his hair long for two years in anticipation of the leading part.

“It’s very special for me to participate in this,” Pedroza said. ”I’ve always believed in God and it feels special.”

St. Francis Xavier’s Via Crucis tradition started in 2009 under former pastor the Rev. Eduardo Malagon, who suggested the parish youth group take on the Holy Week tradition. Today, adults also participate.

Good Friday at St. Francis Xavier also included the passion service and veneration of the crucifix. In his homily, the Rev. David W. Kime, current St. Francis Xavier pastor, noted, “Today we have the opportunity to consider the suffering of Our Lord for our salvation.”

Since, Kime continued, it is impossible to contemplate all of Jesus’ suffering, the pastor suggested the congregation consider one wound. Then, he said, multiply that wound by hundreds or thousands.

However, Kime counseled, don’t think of Jesus’ sufferings in terms of human sinfulness but rather focus on “the love of God for each of us.”

“We gather today,” Kime said, “to give thanks.”