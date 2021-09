Lake surveyor chosen to lead Indiana stormwater management association

Lake County Surveyor Bill Emerson Jr. has been chosen by his peers to help lead a statewide organization focused on floodplain and stormwater management.

Emerson recently was elected northern regional director for the Indiana Association for Floodplain and Stormwater Management (INAFSM), which works to address Indiana stormwater management issues, holds an annual conference and offers training and resources for stormwater and floodplain professionals.

The organization also provides scholarships to students studying civil or environmental engineering, planning, emergency management, environmental sciences and other fields linked to floodplain and stormwater management.

"I am looking forward to representing the northern district of Indiana in this great organization and working to tackle stormwater issues in the state of Indiana," Emerson said.

INAFSM members include federal, state, and local agency staff; engineers; consultants; planners; elected officials; university professors and students; and floodplain residents.

Its three directors cover Indiana's north basin, comprising all or part of 37 counties generally north of the Wabash River; a central basin roughly between the Wabash and White rivers; and a south basin between the White and Ohio rivers.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.