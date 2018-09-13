LOWELL — A Lake Village man was injured early Thursday when he hit rubber traffic barrel supports in the middle of Interstate 65, lost control of his motorcycle and crashed, police said.
Derek Duvall, 36, was thrown from the motorcycle and suffered injuries including bleeding, road rash and a broken ankle, Indiana State Police said.
Duvall was riding a 2013 Triumph motorcycle north on I-65 near the Lowell exit about 12:05 a.m. when he hit the rubber traffic barrel supports, police said.
Traffic was down to one lane in the area for ongoing construction, police said.
Duvall went off the road to the right, slid along with the bike until he hit a ditch and was thrown from the motorcycle.
Duvall's head was not injured because he was wearing a helmet, police said.
He was taken to Franciscan Health Crown Point hospital for treatment.