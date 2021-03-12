Lakefront festivals slowly returning as COVID's year-long grip eases

A year after the COVID-19 pandemic derailed most of the annual events and festivals along the Lake Michigan shoreline, a cautious reopening is taking place here in Northwest Indiana and in neighboring Chicago.
The Indiana Dunes National Park, which encompasses 15 miles of the local shoreline, is cautiously moving toward reintroducing its popular annual festivals, said Bruce Rowe, supervisory park ranger/public information officer.
The Maple Sugar Time festival, which has attracted crowds of up to 4,000 people over its two weekends, is being held primarily online this year due to continued concerns about the highly contagious and potentially deadly coronavirus, he said.
"We have been collecting some sap and cooking it down in the Chellberg Farm sugar shack during the last couple of weeks," Rowe said. "If we have sap on March 13 and 14, we will be cooking in the sugar shack, but there are no formal tours or program. If people are out hiking the trails and they walk by the sugar shack, one of our volunteers will be glad to talk to them about what they are doing in the sugar shack."
"We haven't done any ranger-led programs since last March," Rowe said, of the necessity for participants to remain at least 6 feet apart to reduce the chance of further spreading the coronavirus.
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot recently instructed city departments to prepare for the possibility of summer events, which could include large concerts and festivals, according to a recent report from NBC Chicago.
While the city is not formally planning or permitting events, officials there are hopeful "some events that align with health guidelines" may take place later this year for a return to a somewhat normal summer, the mayor's office said in a statement.
"City officials haven't provided information on potential dates for events or what the preparations might entail," according to NBC 5.
Also uncertain at this time is the status of the annual 4th of July Fireworks on Lakefront event put on by the Duneland Chamber of Commerce.
"It is still too early to tell," chamber President Maura Durham said of the event, which was canceled last year due to concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Currently no contract is in place to the fireworks company, due to annual anticipated attendance of 10,000 people," she said.
Michigan City is planning on going ahead with its annual lakefront fireworks display, as well as the youth sports program that was derailed last year due to COVID, said Park Department Superintendent Ed Shinn.
"All events are full go as far as we're concerned," he said.
Youth sports, which will be conducted a little differently this year with appropriate spacing and other COVID-related precautions, will start in May, Shinn said. A date has yet to be set for the fireworks display.
Dunes hikes resuming
Faced with uncertainties about the future status of the virus and continued need for social distancing and mask wearing, the Indiana Dunes National Park is planning a soft reopening May 8 with the start of a limited number of ranger-led hikes, Rowe said.
The hikes will be limited to 10 participants each and hikers will be required to wear protective face masks and keep a minimum of 6 feet apart per the safety guidelines to curb the further spread of the coronavirus, he said.
The schedule has not yet been finalized, but will include hikes at the Heron Rookery and Bailly Homestead/Chellberg Farm in Porter County, Miller Woods in Gary, and Pinhook Bog and Mount Baldy in LaPorte County, Rowe said.
"There are no indoor programs," he said.
A hybrid approach is planned for the Indiana Dunes Birding Festival May 13-16, which is hosted in conjunction with the Indiana Audubon Society and the Indiana Dunes State Park," he said.
Less certain is the fate of this year's Midsummer Celebration at Chellberg Farm, which is typically held in June, Rowe said. The challenge is the close interaction of events such as the maypole and dancing.
"We're more hopeful for the fall," he said.
Planning is underway for the annual Apple Festival Sept. 18 and 19 with COVID-19 protections in place if still needed, he said.
Talks are underway to determine if the popular Century of Progress Homes Tour can be carried out safely enough Sept. 25 because of the close, indoor nature of the event, Rowe said.
There is also hope of hosting the second Outdoor Adventure Festival on Sept. 11 and 12, which had to be canceled last year due to the pandemic, he said.
In the meantime, the park is gearing up for another busy season for its beaches, which saw more visitors than usual last year due to nearby Chicago closing its lakefront because of the pandemic, Rowe said. Help is being hired to monitor the parking lots and direct visitors to open locations as the beaches fill up.