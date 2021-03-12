Lakefront festivals slowly returning as COVID's year-long grip eases

A year after the COVID-19 pandemic derailed most of the annual events and festivals along the Lake Michigan shoreline, a cautious reopening is taking place here in Northwest Indiana and in neighboring Chicago.

The Indiana Dunes National Park, which encompasses 15 miles of the local shoreline, is cautiously moving toward reintroducing its popular annual festivals, said Bruce Rowe, supervisory park ranger/public information officer.

The Maple Sugar Time festival, which has attracted crowds of up to 4,000 people over its two weekends, is being held primarily online this year due to continued concerns about the highly contagious and potentially deadly coronavirus, he said.

"We have been collecting some sap and cooking it down in the Chellberg Farm sugar shack during the last couple of weeks," Rowe said. "If we have sap on March 13 and 14, we will be cooking in the sugar shack, but there are no formal tours or program. If people are out hiking the trails and they walk by the sugar shack, one of our volunteers will be glad to talk to them about what they are doing in the sugar shack."

"We haven't done any ranger-led programs since last March," Rowe said, of the necessity for participants to remain at least 6 feet apart to reduce the chance of further spreading the coronavirus.