Lakes of the Four Seasons fire force plans ahead for future challenges

Lakes of the Four Seasons Volunteer Fire Force officials are fired up about the future growth of the area they serve and protect.

Officials, including Fire Chief Jeremy Campbell and Deputy Chief Kevin Heerema, are in the midst of immediate and long-term plans to address it.

"The area (we protect) will stay the same but the population is rising," Heerema said.

One of the most immediate projects the fire force has been working on is adding a sleeping room and living quarters at Fire Station One, located south of Lakes of the Four Seasons.

Plans by fire officials are to be able to have two fully staffed ambulances available on a 24-hour basis, including one at Fire Station One and one at the Winfield Fire Station.

"Now we just have one fully staffed ambulance, and our plan is to have a second staffed station at the south fire department," Campbell said.

The proposed growth of the town of Winfield especially, just part of the fire force's 32-square mile coverage area, is making the department look ahead to being able to handle its future challenges, Campbell said.

Those challenges include a number of new residential subdivisions recently approved by Winfield town officials and the construction of a new middle school on 117th Avenue in Winfield.

"The growth is blowing up around us, and we're trying to be proactive to get ourselves ready. The growth isn't just potential; it's happening," Campbell said.

Winfield's population in the 2020 census was 7,181, and Winfield Clerk-Treasurer Richard Anderson anticipates that number has most likely climbed to about 8,000 this year.

The fire force's jurisdiction also covers both the Porter and Lake county sides of the Lakes of the Four Seasons community — with an estimated population of 10,000 — as well as Winfield and West Porter townships.

The fire force last month penned a new contract with the Winfield Township Advisory Board for a total of $339,200, which includes four quarterly payments of $57,500.

Last year the quarterly payments were $43,099, Winfield Township Trustee Paulette Skinner said.

"It's a generous contract," Skinner said.

That amount doesn't include $50,000 for miscellaneous expenses; $7,200 for a snowplow, $34,000 for a fire truck and $18,000 for an ambulance.

The Town of Winfield last year also penned with fire officials a 2022 contract for a total of $172,000 with monthly payments of $14,333, compared to $12,291 in 2021, Town Administrator Nick Bellar said.

Bellar said fire officials were expected to be at the Winfield Town Council meeting Tuesday seeking funding for a fire truck.

The majority of the calls received by the fire force is for its advanced life support services, Heerema said.

"EMS calls is about 70% of what we do," Heerema said.

Total fire service calls in 1999 were 500 and averaged 800 in 2011.

The number of calls has nearly doubled since then.

"In 2021, we answered some 1,500 calls, and with the growth (in our area), that number is going to be higher," Heerema said.

Funding hasn't doubled in that time period, with operational funding at $402,00 in 2011 from the force's three funding entities, compared to $450,000 in 2021, Heerema said.

Both Campbell and Heerema aren't ruling out the possibility of having a full-time fire department within the next five to 10 years, given the growth.

"We're ramping up for the future. We're trying to get ahead of the curve. The population will overcome our resources. We'd like to offer full-time positions and have a full-time department," Campbell said.

When the force was incorporated in 1969, it was a “bucket brigade” made up of volunteers who responded to fires originally in their own vehicles without official firefighting equipment.

Those days are long gone, but the force still relies on volunteers.

"We are always struggling to get volunteers, and we're always looking for volunteers," Campbell said.

Right now the department has 20 and should have 40, Campbell said.

The fire force has about 20 part-time personnel, including both Campbell and Heerema as well as paramedics and EMTs who are cross-trained.

"It's a long road, and it all comes down to staffing," Campbell said.

