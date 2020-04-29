You are the owner of this article.
Lakeshore erosion could worsen with high waves expected late Wednesday
Lakeshore erosion could worsen with high waves expected late Wednesday

High waves starting late Wednesday could worsen lakeshore erosion

A septic field in Long Beach is exposed in January because of erosion of the beach. The National Weather Service warned high winds and waves could exacerbate already significant lakeshore erosion.

Large waves and record-high lake levels could combine Wednesday night into Thursday to exacerbate erosion along the Lake Michigan shoreline.

Low-lying and flood-prone areas, including Whiting Lakefront Park, could be affected, according to the National Weather Service.

High waves were expected to wash over piers and jetties. Onlookers who don't keep a distance could be swept into the lake by large waves, forecasters said.

Erosion damage could be similar to what was seen after high winds and waves in early March, the weather service said.

Showers were expected to continue through Wednesday, with northerly winds increasing to 35 to 40 mph and higher gusts along the lakeshore. Winds are expected to cause Lake Michigan waves to build.

A lakeshore flood warning for Lake and Porter counties was set to begin at 10 p.m. Wednesday and continue until 10 p.m. Thursday.

The warning for LaPorte County was set to begin at 10 p.m. and continue until 7 p.m. Thursday.

Forecasters predicted gusty northerly winds of up to 45 mph, with waves of 9 to 13 feet and occasionally 17 feet, in Lake and Porter counties.

In LaPorte County, winds in the 20 to 30 mph range could result in waves of 8 to 12 feet and occasionally 15 feet, forecasters said.

A warning means flooding is occurring or imminent. Residents near the shore should be on alert for rising water and take appropriate action to protect life and property, the weather service said.

