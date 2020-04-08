Lakeshore flooding possible Thursday, Friday

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Strong winds could lead to lakeshore flooding Thursday and Friday in Porter and LaPorte counties, the National Weather Service said.

Windy conditions were expected to develop Wednesday night, with gusts of more than 40 mph possible.

Windy conditions were expected to continue Thursday and Friday, causing waves to build, forecasters said.

Strong winds and large waves could cause lakeshore flooding Thursday and Friday along an already battered coast.

Near record-high water levels have been sweeping away beaches and threatening people's homes along the Lake Michigan shore in Indiana.

Leaders of several communities have asked Gov. Eric Holcomb to declare a state of emergency and help with funding to fight erosion.