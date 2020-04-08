Lakeshore flooding possible Thursday, Friday

Strong winds could lead to lakeshore flooding Thursday and Friday in Porter and LaPorte counties, the National Weather Service said.
Windy conditions were expected to develop Wednesday night, with gusts of more than 40 mph possible.
Windy conditions were expected to continue Thursday and Friday, causing waves to build, forecasters said.
Strong winds and large waves could cause lakeshore flooding Thursday and Friday along an already battered coast.
Near record-high water levels have been sweeping away beaches and threatening people's homes along the Lake Michigan shore in Indiana.
Leaders of several communities have asked Gov. Eric Holcomb to declare a state of emergency and help with funding to fight erosion.
Holcomb signed an executive order in February acknowledging the high water levels on Lake Michigan. He directed state agencies to gather information on damages that could provide support for an emergency declaration.
Crown Point Square
Largely deserted by the Old Courthouse, Crown Point
Central Park Plaza Valparaiso
Lake County Government Center in Crown Point
Downtown Chesterton
Downtown Valparaiso
U.S. 30 in Schererville
Downtown Valparaiso
Valplayso in Valparaiso
Westchester Public Library in Chesterton
Ghost town
No thru traffic
Closed for business
Gallery
Main Street in Hobart
Broadway in Gary
Lake Station
IUN
Gary's Broadway
Highland's Highway Avenue
Shops on Main
Indiana stay-at-home
Growlers
Special delivery
Best Buy
Indiana stay-at-home
Indiana stay-at-home
Indiana stay-at-home
Indiana stay-at-home
Indiana stay-at-home
Indiana stay-at-home
Indiana stay-at-home
Indiana stay-at-home
Indiana stay-at-home
Indiana stay-at-home
Indiana stay-at-home
Indiana stay-at-home
Indiana stay-at-home
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!