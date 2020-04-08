You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Lakeshore flooding possible Thursday, Friday
alert urgent

Lakeshore flooding possible Thursday, Friday

{{featured_button_text}}
Lakeshore flooding possible Thursday, Friday

Crews from JCI Bridge Group construct a stronger seawall at homes in Long Beach threatened by high Lake Michigan water levels. Lakeshore flooding is possible Thursday and Friday in Porter and LaPorte counties, the National Weather Service said.

 Stan Maddux, File, The Times

Strong winds could lead to lakeshore flooding Thursday and Friday in Porter and LaPorte counties, the National Weather Service said.

Windy conditions were expected to develop Wednesday night, with gusts of more than 40 mph possible.

Windy conditions were expected to continue Thursday and Friday, causing waves to build, forecasters said.

Strong winds and large waves could cause lakeshore flooding Thursday and Friday along an already battered coast.

Riding shotgun with NWI cops: On patrol with Valparaiso's Keith Perez

Near record-high water levels have been sweeping away beaches and threatening people's homes along the Lake Michigan shore in Indiana. 

Leaders of several communities have asked Gov. Eric Holcomb to declare a state of emergency and help with funding to fight erosion.

Holcomb signed an executive order in February acknowledging the high water levels on Lake Michigan. He directed state agencies to gather information on damages that could provide support for an emergency declaration.

Gallery: Once-bustling Region sites empty as COVID-19 infects NWI

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts