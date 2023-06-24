WHITING — The last lap has been swum at the Whiting Family YMCA.

The pool that has been part of the building formerly known as the Whiting Community Center since it was constructed in 1923, has been permanently closed.

The city owns the building, but the YMCA has operated the facility since the city began leasing it in 2015.

Mayor Steve Spebar said the estimate to replace the pool and install proper infrastructure is over $1 million.

At a recent meeting of the City Council, a resident asked if the city had sought any grants or considered fundraising opportunities to help with the cost.

Spebar said he believes fundraising would be difficult for the amount needed and obtaining a grant would not be easy since it would involve asking a government agency to provide money for a membership only club.

Spebar said "it wasn't a snap decision" to shut down the pool and that the city had met with the YMCA a number of times regarding the matter.

"It barely passed state inspection last time," Spebar said. "Financially, it's not feasible for the city or the Y to go forward with it."

Spebar said the possibility of offering swimming lessons in Lake Michigan using the city's lifeguards has been discussed as a way to still teach children water safety with no pool available to do so.