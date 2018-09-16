HOBART — The newest addition to NorthWind Crossings is expected to eventually become the largest facility in the business park.
Wynright Corp., which is based in Elk Grove Village, Illinois, is expected to break ground on its new 320,400-square-foot building later this month, said Terry Levin, of Becknell Industrial.
Levin said the facility, which is expected to cost about $18.7 million to construct, will serve as a “quasi-headquarters” for Wynright, and light manufacturing will be done there.
Wynright is a provider of intelligent material handling systems. That includes conveyor and sortation systems as well as voice- and light-directed order fulfillment equipment.
Levin said construction will occur the remainder of this year and all of 2019. The building is expected to be operational in 2020.
Levin said Wynright has long-term expansion plans, and it can add about 207,000 square feet to the future building in another phase.
That would make the facility the largest in NorthWind Crossings when both phases are finished, he said.
The initial phase for the main 320,400-square-foot building has received site plan approval from Hobart's Plan Commission, and the Board of Zoning Appeals also authorized several variances for the project.
In addition to the investment in the building, Wynright also is planning to buy about $8 million in manufacturing equipment for the new building.
The support from the Plan Commission and BZA comes after the City Council authorized real estate and personal property tax abatement for the new building and equipment.
City documents show Wynright would retain 244 employees through the project, and the new facility would create about 125 new jobs.
Levin said there will be three shifts there after the site becomes operational.
City Councilman Dave Vinzant said employees in each shift will arrive to the facility at staggered times, which will help with traffic flow in that area.