Latin American Motorcycle Association delivers Thanksgiving dinners

Snowflakes and wet roads did not stop Latin American Motorcycle Association of Crown Point from delivering Thanksgiving dinners to several families in Lake County and neighboring Illinois suburbs.
“It was a humbling experience. I have much in my life to give thanks for and providing this small gesture of kindness made me proud to be part of LAMA Crown Point”, said LAMA secretary Jose Munoz Jr.
Recipient and East Chicago resident Sylvia Perez was overwhelmed with joy when members of LAMA Crown Point delivered a Thanksgiving meal filled with all the trimmings. “We do not have any family here and now I can give my children a good Thanksgiving. This was so nice and I am so thankful."
In years past LAMA Crown Point held a food drive among their members in order to serve others in their community. This year, however, food items were purchased from the club’s funds.
“Our dues can be used for different types of events and we voted to give back to our community," said LAMA member Gilberto Romero.
“It was nice to know that we brought some comfort to hurting families, whether it’s emotional, financial or both," Munoz Jr. said.