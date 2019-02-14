Latin Club brings home trophies

The Crown Point Latin Club Certamen (Jeopardy-like competition) teams competed at the Hoosier Certamen Invitational at Cathedral High School last month. Eleven schools from around the state brought 35 teams to compete in this event. Crown Point entered seven teams in the competition: two at the novice level, three at the intermediate level and two at the advanced level. All but one team advanced to their final rounds and Crown Point returned home with a first place trophy for all three levels.
In the novice division, the team of Alex Pearman and Luke Sherman placed 1st and the team of Meredith Donovan and Ella Wrigley placed 2nd.
In the intermediate division, Abhi Nimmagadda, Jack Philbin and Gigi Sapienza placed first while the team of Joey Bell, Henry Philbin and Ana Gramosli placed 2nd, and the team of Grace Philbin, Jake Thunberg and Miles Vickers placed 6th.
In the advanced division, Jessica Bao, Toni Bunch, Lukas Denney and Alex Werner placed 1st and the team of Olivia Bianco, Joe Burke, Joey Lucas and Julie Tran placed 3rd.