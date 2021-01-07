 Skip to main content
Lawmakers set to fix accidental deletion of Lake County governing procedures
2021 Indiana General Assembly

Lawmakers set to fix accidental deletion of Lake County governing procedures

Lawmakers set to fix accidental deletion of Lake County governing procedures

State Sen. Rick Niemeyer, R-Lowell, left, speaks Thursday at the Statehouse in favor of legislation to restore essential Lake County governing procedures that were inadvertently deleted in a 2019 cleanup of Indiana election statutes. Senate Bill 35 was approved 8-0 by the Senate Local Government Committee and now goes to the full chamber.

 Screenshot

State lawmakers acknowledged Thursday they inadvertently deleted essential Lake County governing procedures during a 2019 cleanup of Indiana election statutes, and took the first step toward retroactively putting things back as they were.

The Senate Local Government Committee voted 8-0 to send to the full chamber Senate Bill 35, reinstating the process for the Lake County Commissioners to veto an ordinance approved by the Lake County Council and for the council to override the commissioners' veto.

State Sen. Erin Houchin, R-Salem, the sponsor of the measure, as well as Senate Enrolled Act 560 in 2019, said no one realized deletion of the governing procedures specific to Lake and St. Joseph counties was included in the 130-page election cleanup measure until a veto issue popped up last year in Lake County.

She said she's worked since then with state Sen. Rick Niemeyer, R-Lowell, on the proposal to restore the veto process, and if the measure becomes law, with an effective date of July 1, 2019, it will be like the original language never went away.

The missing language currently is the subject of an unprecedented lawsuit filed by the council against the commissioners seeking judicial guidance on how to proceed, absent the veto process, with the council's effort to take control of county government purchasing and data processing from the commissioners.

Houchin's legislation does not address whether the county's legislative branch (council) or executive branch (commissioners) should control those departments.

Both the council and commissioners claim they are entitled under other state laws to run the departments.

Meet the 2021 Northwest Indiana legislative delegation

