Lawmakers set to fix accidental deletion of Lake County governing procedures

State lawmakers acknowledged Thursday they inadvertently deleted essential Lake County governing procedures during a 2019 cleanup of Indiana election statutes, and took the first step toward retroactively putting things back as they were.

The Senate Local Government Committee voted 8-0 to send to the full chamber Senate Bill 35, reinstating the process for the Lake County Commissioners to veto an ordinance approved by the Lake County Council and for the council to override the commissioners' veto.

State Sen. Erin Houchin, R-Salem, the sponsor of the measure, as well as Senate Enrolled Act 560 in 2019, said no one realized deletion of the governing procedures specific to Lake and St. Joseph counties was included in the 130-page election cleanup measure until a veto issue popped up last year in Lake County.

She said she's worked since then with state Sen. Rick Niemeyer, R-Lowell, on the proposal to restore the veto process, and if the measure becomes law, with an effective date of July 1, 2019, it will be like the original language never went away.