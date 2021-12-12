Lawyers rate colleagues seeking to become new Lake Superior Court judge

CROWN POINT — The Lake County Bar Association released survey results Saturday showing how Region attorneys rated 12 applicants seeking to become a Lake Superior Court judge.

The 12 Lake County lawyers have applied for the judicial opening initially caused by the Oct. 19 death of Judge Diane Boswell. Judge Gina Jones has since taken Boswell's seat in Criminal Division Room 3, creating a vacancy in Civil Division Room 6.

The candidates, from highest overall rating to lowest, include Gary Bell, Sandra Moreno Garcia, Magistrate Shaun T. Olsen, Carly Brandenburg, Rehana Adat-Lopez, Magistrate Alexis Vazquez Dedelow, Shontrai Irving, Frank Martinez, Daniel Burke, Andrew Kraemer, Stacy Vasilak and Jamise Perkins.

The Lake County Judicial Nominating Commission is scheduled to interview each of the applicants Monday.

The commission then must identify "the five most highly qualified candidates" on a list submitted to Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb, who will appoint the new jurist.

Lake County voters will get a say in the process two years later, when they decide whether the new judge should be retained for a renewable six-year term.