Leaders react to tourism bureau CEO's $336,000 in salary, benefits; 'pure politics' alleged

CROWN POINT — Region leaders who count on the tourism authority to sell and market Northwest Indiana are reacting to the eye-popping $336,000 compensation package for Speros Batistatos, the group's longtime president and CEO.
The tourism bureau, a mostly publicly funded government entity, was created by the Indiana Legislature more than four decades ago. Its budget is mostly derived from casino admission revenue and hotel and motel taxes.
The authority's board of directors is selected by county officials from municipalities with a significant number of hotels and motels.
"When you look at the public versus private sector, you know you're not going to make as much in the public sector. I have no issue with Speros' work product, but this is a large compensation package," said Lake County Councilman Dan Dernulc, R-Highland, whose council has two tourism board appointees.
Batistatos earned $158,244 in base pay in 2019, plus $25,672.50 in bonuses for his work with the South Shore Convention and Visitors Authority, his agency's records show.
But after adding in health insurance and retirement benefits, vacation buyouts, vehicle allowance and more, his overall compensation came in at about $336,000, records provided by his agency based on a city of Hammond public records request show.
Defining success
Dernulc said the tourism board should take a hard look at the way they compensate the position in the future — whoever the CEO is — based on the marketing needs of Northwest Indiana.
Dyer Town Manager Tom DeGiulio, who previously served on the tourism board, said Batistatos has been successful in the role, and he has no qualms with his pay.
"Speros has been there a long time, and he's been successful. Have we gotten everything we wanted to get done? Well, no. But that's impossible," DeGiulio said. "But I don’t buy the fact that because it’s so-called public sector that you should be paying below market rates."
Batistatos has not yet been awarded his bonus this year, which is up to 18% of his base salary, and Batistatos said it's because he's chosen to forfeit it in light of the COVID-19 pandemic's impact on the hospitality industry. He also has taken a 15% pay cut.
"(My bonus) was due to me in April, for 2019, for the best year we had on record. But we’re not doing it," Batistatos said Wednesday.
While surely a competitive gig, Dernulc said he's not so sure the pay grade aligns with the promotion and marketing demands of Northwest Indiana, which is not home to a professional sports team or a convention center, for example.
"I always say this, but public money is more precious than your own," said Dernulc, a fiscal conservative figure on the county council. "At the same time, if I were offered a job like that, and it was within my core competency, would I take it? Probably."
Batistatos' pay and compensation package became public earlier this week, when one of his longtime critics, Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr., released the figures amid a lawsuit and dispute over board appointees.
"This was pure politics," Batistatos said.
'A 4-year-old story'
Tom Dabertin, a longtime private and public consultant who was appointed to the SSCVA board last year by the Hammond council, and board chairman Andy Qunell, told The Times this week that Batistatos' pay package was never broken down in such great detail before.
They said the board passes an annual budget each year that includes line items for all employees’ salaries and compensation; it's not broken down by individual employee.
Darnail Lyles, appointed to the board by former Gary Mayor Karen Freeman-Wilson, declined comment. He said it is the board's policy not to comment. He said he wasn't sure how that policy came about, but that it was longstanding.
Batistatos' annual pay increases and other benefits afforded to him every year were first outlined in a 2016 contract with the board. Batistatos said two of McDermott's board appointees at the time voted for it.
"This is a 4-year-old story. This contract was voted on then, and even (McDermott's) people voted for it," Batistatos said. "As a board member, if I have a question, and it's my job to be fiduciarily responsible, and if this was such a burning issue, at what point did Tom (Dabertin) or Andy say, 'Speros, can you walk me through this? It begins within the board itself. If they say, 'Well, I didn’t know,' I would say, 'Well, did you ask?'"
'A distraction'
Batistatos said McDermott's release of these figures is a distraction from the larger issue — Hammond's $224 million debt.
"Hammond has a $224 million ticking time bomb, under the mayor's watch for the last 16 years. Yet that has yet make a headline. This is political," Batistatos said.
But McDermott said Wednesday that context is everything — only about $30 million to $40 million of that is civil city debt. About $87 million is from the Hammond Sanitary District, which remains under an EPA mandate for stormwater improvements, and a good percentage is also derived from tax increment financing district debt.
"It's not really a fair comparison. I get slammed by Speros because I can't pump raw sewage into Lake Michigan without going through a treatment plant that's super expensive and regulated by the federal government. So it's not really a fair comparison, when you're talking about a guy who puts on 'The Christmas Story' festival versus me, who is responsible for 150,000 toilets, and miles of wastewater streams. That doesn't compare to the guy who gets (a $336,000 compensation package) for putting on festivals," he said.
The board will be reviewing issues surrounding Batistatos' compensation at its regular meeting Thursday.
Unless renewed, Batistatos' contract is set to expire Dec. 31, 2021.
