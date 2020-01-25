Leading by listening: Hobart police captain returns from FBI Academy ready to focus on officer wellness

He realized he needed help but had been too proud to seek it, he said.

He started talking to a counselor once a week, which helped him grow as a person and learn to deal with stress in a more positive way.

In law enforcement culture, there can be a stigma applied to those with mental issues, and talking about mental health has not always been encouraged, he said.

Gonzales said police officers today are not held as in high regard as they once were.

"We are questioned and chastised by the public on why we reacted a particular way or why we handled a situation the way we did," he said. "Officers are more on the front lines than ever before and are under constant scrutiny."

Administrators also have a duty to ensure their officers have the resources needed to be mentally well, he said.

"It's important, as law enforcement administrators, that we try to create a culture when we hire in new recruits to make them feel comfortable about speaking if they have any feelings about hurting themselves," he said.

"Because if they're not mentally well and able to provide for their families, they're not going to be able to serve the community in the capacity we need them to," he said. "It's very important and incumbent on us that we try to recognize and address officers who are in need."

