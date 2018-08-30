Travel provides wonderful opportunities to explore different cultures and environments, to meet people who create the face of humanity.
Growing up in the Hessville section of Hammond in the 1950s and 1960s, my sister and I spent two weeks every summer exploring much of the lower 48 states, traveling in a car pulling a trailer or in the back of our parents’ truck camper. Memories of those trips remain vivid for both of us, especially when we look at the photos that documented those journeys, thanks to our mom.
Starting more than 20 years ago, my beloved sister, Jo Ellyn, broadened her travel horizons, taking guided tours of European countries and then exploring the United Kingdom, France, Portugal, Spain, Greece, Turkey and the Island of Cyprus with Howard, the love of her life.
It was during their fifth trip to the Greek portion of Cyprus this past fall that Jo learned firsthand why anyone traveling outside the U.S. – even to most of Canada and Mexico – needs travel insurance that specifically covers medical emergencies and evacuations.
Medicare and many private/group health insurance policies don’t cover medical and hospital expenses outside this country.
What started as a bug bite on her left foot turned into a staph infection and initially led to Jo’s admission to one hospital in Cyprus. However, when it was discovered she didn’t have proper insurance coverage, she was immediately discharged.
Another hospital, this one a substandard facility, “treated” her for sepsis, an overwhelming and life-threatening response to infection that can lead to tissue damage, organ failure and death. While she was hospitalized there, she developed MRSA, the antibiotic-resistant staph infection. A heart attack, pulmonary embolism and massive open wounds on her legs and feet were just some of the medical emergencies she faced during those three months.
It was through multiple calls to Medicare, her supplemental insurance and the American Embassy located in the Cypriot city of Nicosia that I discovered the reality of coverage in a foreign country.
I hoped to be able to have Jo medically evacuated from Cyprus to Chicago. However, that bill would have been $100,000 – none of which was covered – and not something any of us could afford.
Blessedly, we were able to get Jo back home thanks to efforts of Howard, U.S. Rep. Pete Visclosky, D-Gary, the U.S. State Department, American Airlines and Jo’s many friends and family members. When she arrived at O’Hare Airport on Feb. 23, Elite Ambulance met her and transported her to Community Hospital in Munster.
During her monthlong stay at Community, Jo suffered many setbacks, but was finally able to be transferred to Symphony of Dyer, where she received medical care, physical and occupational therapy among other services.
Her recovery continues with my family in my home. And fortunately, her medical expenses are covered by Medicare and her supplemental health insurance.
Although Jo would love to be able to take trips again, the cost of the necessary travel insurance would be determined by her pre-existing medical conditions and now probably outside her budget.
We hope the lessons we learned during this ordeal will help others have safe travels. Bon voyage!