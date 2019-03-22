CROWN POINT — The city’s water storage tank near the Babe Ruth / Legacy Field will be getting a new look.
The Board of Works approved the new design, which includes the Legacy Fields logo, on Wednesday.
The 500,000-gallon tank is one of three elevated water towers undergoing improvements as part the $19 million water system improvement project.
Construction is scheduled to begin on the north tank, located at 1119 E. North St., in early April. Following it is the 113th Street tank, located on the east side of Interstate 65, with work beginning by mid-May, and the south tank, located at 1520 S. Main St., in early July.
“The tanks are being refurbished, cleaned and remodeled, and our objective is just that,” said Crown Point Mayor David Uran.
Painting of the tanks will begin in April.
Albert Stong, president of Commonwealth Engineers Inc., the city's consultants on the project, said painting the towers is not for decoration. The protective coating extends its longevity.
In other business, the next phase of the downtown bumpout and sidewalk improvement project will begin Thursday. Lane and parking restrictions will occur near and around the exterior of the square surrounding the Old Lake County Courthouse through May.
These curb extensions reduce crossing distances while improving visibility of pedestrians to traffic.