Light of Life trees honor cancer patients

MUNSTER — For the past 20 years, holiday lights on the Lights of Life trees outside Community Hospital in Munster have been illuminated and serve as a reminder of the journey of hope that goes along with a cancer diagnosis.

This year, the lights shine on despite the pandemic although changes have been made to the outdoor lighting ceremony. For the health and safety of participants, donors and their honorees will be invited after Dec. 2 to view a virtual tree lighting.

“Participation, in these uncertain times, is more important than ever before to show support for those on a cancer journey so they know that they are not alone,” said Marie D. Macke, administrator, Cancer Care, Community Healthcare System. “It brings us together for a common goal and inspires hope.”

Each brilliant pink and lavender light on the Lights of Life trees represents a donation made to the Community Cancer Research Foundation, Inc. The Foundation supports important cancer research initiatives that improve the community’s access to the latest advances in prevention, detection and treatment of breast and other cancers. The pink trees represent those with breast cancer and the lavender trees symbolize all types of cancer.