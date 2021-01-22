Lighting to be fixed at Lake County Jail

CROWN POINT — Lake County Commissioners are addressing two grievances Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. recently made over public safety issues.

Commissioners Wednesday awarded Hyre Electric of Highland $13,780 to install new parking lot and roadway lights around the Lake County Jail.

Commissioner Jerry Tippy, R-Schererville said Wednesday the work should complete the repairs and replacements to about a dozen floodlights that weren’t functioning outside the lockup at 2298 N. Main St. late last year.

Matthew Fech, the commissioners’ legal counsel, said work began in December, shortly after the sheriff complained malfunctioning lights were a security problem at the county police offices, where hundreds of criminal defendants, arrested on suspicion of violent and property crimes, are housed.

Fech said other work is moving forward on asbestos removal in a room where the sheriff will be installing a training simulator for use by police officers around Lake County.

The sheriff complained four months ago commissioners had put a hold on the project while the simulator was “sitting in a warehouse in Arizona.”