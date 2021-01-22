Lighting to be fixed at Lake County Jail

CROWN POINT — Lake County Commissioners are addressing two grievances Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. recently made over public safety issues.
Commissioners Wednesday awarded Hyre Electric of Highland $13,780 to install new parking lot and roadway lights around the Lake County Jail.
Commissioner Jerry Tippy, R-Schererville said Wednesday the work should complete the repairs and replacements to about a dozen floodlights that weren’t functioning outside the lockup at 2298 N. Main St. late last year.
Matthew Fech, the commissioners’ legal counsel, said work began in December, shortly after the sheriff complained malfunctioning lights were a security problem at the county police offices, where hundreds of criminal defendants, arrested on suspicion of violent and property crimes, are housed.
Fech said other work is moving forward on asbestos removal in a room where the sheriff will be installing a training simulator for use by police officers around Lake County.
The sheriff complained four months ago commissioners had put a hold on the project while the simulator was “sitting in a warehouse in Arizona.”
Tippy said at the time it was his job to ensure the remodeling to accommodate the state-of-the-art training device stayed within the county’s budget.
The county purchased the simulator last year for $77,000, but there was uncertainty about the installation costs, which Tippy said they were trying to keep down to about $150,000.
The device will train officers how to respond to real-life situations, such as de-escalation of a potentially violent situation, how to handle 911 calls from people with mental illness or those threatening suicide, as well active shooter emergencies and high-risk traffic stops.
The sheriff and the seven-member Lake County Council, which oversees county government budgets, have been critical of commissioners for the time it takes them to authorize purchases for the sheriff’s department.
Commissioners met over a video teleconferencing network. They have suspended in person public meetings since the state put COVID-19 public health restrictions in place almost a year ago.
The three-member board reappointed Commissioner Mike Repay, D-Hammond, as president for 2021.
Commissioners also approved dozens of private vendor contracts for essential services the county needs, opened bids from companies seeking to sell computers, automotive