One School, One Book is a nationwide endeavor that encourages a partnership between schools and families.
Lincoln Elementary School in Cedar Lake joined 32 other schools in the State of Indiana and hundreds of schools across the country participating in the reading initiative.
For the fifth consecutive year, The Lincoln Elementary School PTO funded the One School, One Book program and provided a copy of a book for each Lincoln family.
Early in February, librarian Heather Liming revealed the book used this year, “My Father's Dragon,” a children’s novel by Ruth Stiles Gannett about a young boy, Elmer Elevator, who runs away to Wild Island to rescue a baby dragon.
Students read the book with their family and answered trivia questions in hopes of being chosen for a special reward at the end of the program.
The reward was a "Silly Safari" presentation that inspires wild animal conservation.