Lincoln magic in the cafeteria

When students return to Lincoln Elementary School in Cedar Lake, they are going to be surprised by some of the magic they see at lunchtime.
In the cafeteria, students will find a new mural on the wall. From whimsical fairies, to silhouettes of children dancing on beautiful flowers, to abundant fruit growing on trees, children will pass by the mural every day in the lunch line. The mural reinforces the five critical values of Lincoln learners: Honesty, responsibility, respect, compassion and fairness.
“Cafeteria Manager, Kathy Bolger, has wanted a mural for the students for quite some time,” said Principal, Frank Zaremba with a smile. The mural was created by Peter Cortese, a professional muralist, and his assistant, 2018 Hanover graduate and award winning artist, Stephen Kane. Zaremba, Bolger, Lincoln Art Teacher, Katie Chambers and Cortese met to discuss a vision for the wall. “We all thought the drawing he presented was outstanding,” said Zaremba.
Stephen Kane was one of three students Cortese taught at Hanover Central High School after they had exhausted all of the available art courses. “I am very lucky he has taken me on and I’ve worked on murals this summer for DeMotte Middle School, DeMotte High School and a business in Lansing,” explained Kane, who was also one of the students who assisted in the painting of the mural walls that adorn the Hanover Central High School Cafeteria.
“I’m really lucky to have Stephen,” said Cortese. “He is a great student to have and an amazing talent.” The project took approximately 30 hours to complete.