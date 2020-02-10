Listen to your Mother auditions scheduled

It's a salute to mothers, stepmothers, daughter, mother figures, wives and sisters.
It's Listen to your Mother and auditions are coming up for this series of live readings by local writers about motherhood.
Carrie Bedwell, organizer of Listen, is encouraging both men and women to audition and present a reading, poem, spoken word, stand-up comedy act or song as long as the material is original and discusses some aspect of motherhood.
Submissions are limited to 3-5 minutes long (7 minutes to tandem acts).
Bedwell suggests those considering entering visit the Mother channel on YouTube.
Sign up for an audition slot via SIGN UP GENIUS and send a copy of the piece to ltymnwi@gmail.com.
Auditions consist of reading or singing in front of her at one of three coffee shops where auditions are held.
She suggests editing the piece to fit into the show, which consists of 10-14 cast members.
Sign up for a date, Bedwell said. The director will be in touch to schedule a specific time on your chosen date.
Those selected will perform a show on May 9 at The Art Theater in Hobart. A portion of the show's proceeds will go to the Building Brickies program in the School City of Hobart.
The auditions times and sites are 5-8 p.m. Feb. 21 The Librarium Cafe, 310 Main St. in Hobart; 10 am.-3 p.m. Feb. 22 at Uptown Cafe, 1400 Lincolnway in Valparaiso; and noon-3 p.m. Feb. 23 at Cafe Fresco, 1 N. Court St., Crown Point.
Audition videos may be sent to ltynmnwi@gmail.com to Facebook to Carrie Miller Bedwell by Feb. 23.