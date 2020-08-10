Little Free Library erected in memory of Winfield 18-year-old

More than 40 family and friends attended the dedication, including Janet and Lisa Curley, the widow and daughter of the late John Curley, for whom the park was named.

Michelle’s sister, Jenny Rudy, read a poem of dedication.

"It was an honor to have such a special tribute to their daughter placed in Curley Park," Janet Curley said. "The lovely Little Free Library is a perfect addition that will be enjoyed by children and parents for a long time."

Winfield Township Trustee Paulette Skinner was instrumental in facilitating the placement of the library.

"This is a very positive thing in hard times. Residents who have seen it are very enthused," Skinner said.

Skinner suggested to the couple that the Little Free Library be closed during the winter months — roughly when daylight savings starts in November and then ends in the spring — and they have agreed for the protection of the books.

The library already has been stocked with a variety of books for children, teens and adults.

Anyone worried about COVID-19 issues should use caution as he or she would in similar situations like handling items touched by others in the grocery store.