Little Free Library erected in memory of Winfield 18-year-old

WINFIELD — Michelle Math was a healthy, happy 18-year-old when she became ill and had to be hospitalized.
Despite the best care, Michelle died of unknown causes May 8, 2018, her parents said.
"She passed one week before her high school prom, and we still don't know why," said her mom, Robin Math.
It was with their daughter's memory in mind that her parents helped install and dedicated the town's first Little Free Library on Aug. 1 at John B. Curley Memorial Park.
"We think she would have been pleased," Robin Math said.
Tom and Robin Math approached Winfield Township officials in October with the idea.
They wanted to donate a library to the community as a way of paying tribute to their daughter, the Winfield residents said.
The library also serves as a way to carry on Michelle's legacy by helping to promote literacy in the community, encourage sociability between neighbors, offer an alternative for disposal of used books, develop a spirit of generosity and spark creativity, her parents said.
The library was planned and handcrafted by several of Michelle's close family friends. The final design, featuring butterflies and open books, was painted by Matt Rudy, Michelle's friend and brother-in-law.
More than 40 family and friends attended the dedication, including Janet and Lisa Curley, the widow and daughter of the late John Curley, for whom the park was named.
Michelle’s sister, Jenny Rudy, read a poem of dedication.
"It was an honor to have such a special tribute to their daughter placed in Curley Park," Janet Curley said. "The lovely Little Free Library is a perfect addition that will be enjoyed by children and parents for a long time."
Winfield Township Trustee Paulette Skinner was instrumental in facilitating the placement of the library.
"This is a very positive thing in hard times. Residents who have seen it are very enthused," Skinner said.
Skinner suggested to the couple that the Little Free Library be closed during the winter months — roughly when daylight savings starts in November and then ends in the spring — and they have agreed for the protection of the books.
The library already has been stocked with a variety of books for children, teens and adults.
Anyone worried about COVID-19 issues should use caution as he or she would in similar situations like handling items touched by others in the grocery store.
"Everyone will have to take their own precautions," Tom Math said.
Robin Math said she remembers reading children's books to her daughter, who was planning to go to Purdue University Northwest.
Tom Math said the family had moved from Illinois to Northwest Indiana two years ago so that Michelle would be closer to college, where she planned to enter the school of engineering.
"She was registered at Purdue Northwest and was looking forward to it," he said.
