HIGHLAND — In the Bible, Isaiah 58:10 urges people to "feed the hungry, and help those in trouble."
A Highland church is showing its faith by bringing the national Little Free Pantry movement to Indiana. Similar to the Little Free Libraries that have been cropping up in recent years, the movement establishes outdoor food pantries open to one and all to "feed neighbors" and "nourish neighborhoods."
The Table, a ministry of Community of Christ Church in downtown Highland, recently opened the Little Free Pantry at 8629 Kennedy Ave.
"We invite those who have need to come and take what they need," the church said on the Little Free Pantry website. "And we invite those who have plenty to come and share what they can."
Pastor Ryan Perryman said the project came about because the church, which offers contemporary services, was looking for ways members could take action to show God's love for mankind.
"We were tired of the idea that you go to church to sit and listen," he said. "We thought of ways members could actively participate. It just kind of picked up steam and started to snowball from there."
About 20 church members, who meet every week, planned the Little Free Pantry. Church member Chris Smith helped build the 4-foot-by-4-foot pantry right outside the church. A church member checks it at least once a day to make sure it remains fully stocked.
"We've noticed people aren't always comfortable going to food pantries," Perryman said. "They're asking too much information, or they're not comfortable to be seen there."
The church is putting trust in the community that the pantry will not be abused by people who don't need it, or who take more than they need.
"We're counting on the community to take ownership of this," Perryman said. "It's take a penny, leave a penny. I have to believe in the good of humanity. People could take advantage of it, but I'm going to choose to believe that people are fundamentally good."
They invite the community to donate nonperishable foods, toiletries, baby blankets, baby clothes and other sundries. Donations can be dropped off directly at the pantry. The church can coordinate to pick up large donations.
It was so well received that Community of Christ had to restock it a few hours after it opened.
"It's for whoever needs it," Perryman said. "Just because you live in Highland doesn't mean you're incredibly well-off. People might need help at certain times, and then be in a position to donate when they're more well-off and life is going well."
Perryman believes there are at least two other similar pantries in Lake County and hopes to inspire more.
"It's there to benefit the community," he said. "As a church, we believe in helping those that are struggling. There's no commitment. ... It would be a dream to see these everywhere I see Little Free Libraries."
For more information, call 219-237-8985, email bldgsacredcommunity@gmail.com or visit www.littlefreepantry.org.