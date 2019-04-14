The LOFS/Winfield Little League has recently added a challenger division for its upcoming season.
The Little League Challenger Program is Little League's adaptive baseball program for individuals with physical and intellectual challenges, Regina Wagoner said.
Wagoner serves as vice president of the challenger division.
Although the official deadline has passed, Wagoner said online registration is still being accepted by going to: https://leagues.bluesombrero.com/lofsll/
Cost is $40.
Any individual with a physical or intellectual challenge may participate in the challenger program.
The division accommodates players ages 4-18, or up to age 22, if still enrolled in school.
The senior division starts at ages 15 and up. There is no maximum age to play, and participants do not need to live in the area to play or volunteer in the challenger division, Wagoner.
Flexibility and adaptability are key during challenger games. Little League provides all chartered teams with a rule book that includes a best practices guide to operating a challenger game with modifications and accommodations. Typically games are 1 or 2 innings long and last about an hour. All players play defensively and bat every inning.
The challenger division is looking for volunteers/buddies to assist athletes in the area of batting, base running and defense, but only as needed.
Wagoner was in the medical field until she had her first child 15 years ago.
She said she is inspired by her son, Barry Wagoner Jr., who has biotinidase deficiency, mitochondria disorder, Ehlers-Danlos syndrome and autism but still loves to play baseball.
"He is the one who gave me the drive to do it," Wagoner said.
Contact Wagoner at brbawag@gmail.com or 219-306-0197 for more information or to sign up a volunteer.
The first game is at 11:30 a.m. May 4 at Lakes of the Four Seasons.